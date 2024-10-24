Apple's MacBook Air refresh with M4 chipset coming early next year: Report

Apple is expected to soon launch its M4 chipset-powered MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini. This leaves the MacBook Air, which is reported to receive the M4 upgrade early next year. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to launch the MacBook Air with M4 chips in early 2025.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple's M4 update for the MacBook Air is expected to launch between January and March 2025, following the revamping of the lineup with M3 chips this year. The 13-inch and 15-inch models will likely receive the M4 update and will feature a similar design to the M2 MacBook Air.

The M4-powered version of the Mac Studio is expected to launch “after a March software release,” implying that it could happen sometime between March and June, according to Gurman. The Mac Studio is currently powered by the M2 and M2 Ultra chips. Apple is also reportedly working on an M4 Mac Pro, although the launch timeline for that is not disclosed.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple plans to unveil a new iPhone SE, new iPad Air models, and upgraded iPad keyboards, along with new entry-level iPads later next year.

There is a significant amount of action expected from Apple next year, including the rollout of advanced intelligence features on supported ecosystem devices. However, this year, the company may conclude its releases after the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini launch, which is anticipated by the end of this month or early November. Here is what to expect from these models:

MacBook Pro

More From This Section

The upcoming M4 MacBook Pro is expected to have at least 16GB of RAM, regardless of the M4 chip version, compared to the M3 MacBook Pro's base model of 8GB.

Mac mini

The Mac mini, which has remained unchanged since 2010, is anticipated to receive a significant redesign, likely becoming much smaller—comparable in size to the Apple TV but possibly taller. Apple is expected to skip the M3 chip, opting to equip the new model with M4 and M4 Pro chips.

iMac

In addition to the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini, Apple is expected to introduce an updated 24-inch iMac model with the M4 chip, though no major design changes are anticipated.