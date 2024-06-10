Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's push into AI space could make way for future smart hardware: Report

Apple's push into AI space could make way for future smart hardware: Report

Apple's exploration of AI space could make way for future smart products like humanoid robot, augmented reality glasses, and smart AirPods with built-in cameras, reported Bloomberg

Harsh Shivam
Jun 10 2024
Apple is set to kick off its Worldwide Developers conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10 where the US-based technology giant could make its maiden attempt to join other big technology companies in the artificial intelligence space. While Apple is expected to largely focus on AI integration into its current line of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple’s push into the AI space could kick start a new phase of “hardware-AI-cloud” approach for its upcoming hardware products, according to a Bloomberg report.

According to the report, the expected AI-powered features on iOS, iPadOS and macOS will make the existing line of Apple products much more productive. However, focus on AI could enable the Cupertino-based technology giant to bring new hardware in more categories such as household robotics, augmented reality (AR) glasses, smart AirPods, and more. The report stated that the company has already started work on robot assistants that can follow users around their house to assist them in daily work. Additionally, the company has internally discussed humanoid robots with advanced AI engine (neural processing unit) powering it.

Apple might already have set the platform for such AI-enabled hardware. The report stated that the existing Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which debuted earlier this year in the US, already uses AI to some degree to understand the surrounding environment. Apple could leverage this technology in future AI-powered hardware such as augmented reality glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras. Both of these products are said to be already discussed within the company.

Another major turning point could be AI-powered Siri, Apple’s digital assistant. Apple at the WWDC 2024 is expected to revamp Siri with AI to bring more advanced capabilities such as natural language processing, multi-modal content generation and wider integration into the hardware. These added aspects to Siri’s personality could make way for future smart home products. One such product that is reportedly under works is a table-top robot, which will feature an iPad like display and will move around and mimic the user’s head motion. This would likely be voice-controlled and a smart version of Siri would likely be the technology behind the device.

Bloomberg in its report said that while Apple is considering these advanced products, these will only make the cut if Apple successfully develops its own large language model (LLM).

Jun 10 2024

