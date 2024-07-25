Apple's university student offer: AirPods with Mac, Pencil with iPads, more

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple is offering AirPods (third-generation) with lightning charging case bundled with select Mac models at no additional cost. Similarly select iPads come bundled with Apple Pencil

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Apple has announced “university student offer” in which it is bundling AirPods with select Mac laptops and Pencil with iPads at no additional cost. The India unit of US-based technology giant is also offering a 20 per cent discount on AppleCare+ plans. These offers are now live on Apple Education store and will be applicable until September 30.

Apple university student offer: AirPods with Mac

During Apple’s university student offer period, students purchasing select Mac devices can get AirPods (third-generation) with a “Lightning Charging case” at no additional cost. Alternatively, other AirPods models are available at a discounted price.

AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case
Price: Rs 20,900
Discounted price with Mac: Rs 1,000

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C)
Price: Rs 24,900
Discounted price with Mac: Rs 5,000

AirPods Max
Price: Rs 59,900
Discounted price with Mac: Rs 40,000

The offers are available on the following Mac devices:
  • MacBook Air with M2
  • MacBook Air with M3
  • MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3
  • MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3
  • iMac with M3
  • Mac mini with M2
Apple university student offer: Apple Pencil with iPads

For students purchasing select iPad models during the offer period, Apple is offering Pencil Pro or Pencil with USB-C at no additional cost.

Eligible iPad models:
  • iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)
  • iPad Air 13-inch (M2)
  • iPad Air 11-inch (M2)

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

