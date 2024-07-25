Apple's university student offer: AirPods with Mac, Pencil with iPads, more

Apple has announced “university student offer” in which it is bundling AirPods with select Mac laptops and Pencil with iPads at no additional cost. The India unit of US-based technology giant is also offering a 20 per cent discount on AppleCare+ plans. These offers are now live on Apple Education store and will be applicable until September 30.
During Apple’s university student offer period, students purchasing select Mac devices can get AirPods (third-generation) with a “Lightning Charging case” at no additional cost. Alternatively, other AirPods models are available at a discounted price.
AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case