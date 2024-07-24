Meta AI gets support for Hindi, new features on WhatsApp, Instagram, more

US-based social media giant Meta is bringing new features and more language support to its Meta AI chatbot. In a press note released by the company, Meta stated that Meta AI across all the Meta-owned social media apps, including Instagram and Facebook, will be available in seven new languages including Hindi. Additionally, the artificial intelligence powered chatbot is getting new generative and creative tools for personalised image generation and solving more complex problems. Meta AI: Expanded language support Meta said that it is expanding Meta AI’s availability to more regions like Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon. The company also announced that Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook will be available in seven new languages – Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meta AI: New tools and features

Imagine me

Meta has announced that it is now starting testing “Imagine me” prompts in beta for the users in the US. The new prompt will allow users to generate images of themselves in different scenarios and situations as per their preference. Users will be able to share these images with contacts and in group chats too.

Customisation

Meta AI chatbot is getting creative editing capabilities which will enable users to add or remove objects from a generated image, change them and edit them as per their requirement. Once Meta AI generates an image based on the user prompt, the user can simply ask the chatbot to make changes to it such as swapping an object with another. Additionally, from next month, Meta will be adding a new “Edit with AI” button which the company said will “fine tune your imagined images even further.”

Meta AI in more places

Meta said that they are starting to roll out image generation capabilities for Meta AI within feeds, stories, comments and messages across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. The feature will be currently available in English, but will soon get support for more languages.

Problem solving

Meta’s new open-source AI model, called Llama 3.1 405B, will now be accessible through Meta AI on WhatsApp and on Meta AI’s dedicated webpage. The company said that Llama 405B brings improved reasoning capabilities which will allow Meta AI to understand and answer more complex questions such as Maths problems and coding.

Meta AI on Meta Quest headset

The company has announced that Meta AI chatbot is now available on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Additionally, the company will be rolling out the AI chatbot to Meta Quest headset in the US and Canada in experimental mode. Meta said that Meta AI will replace the current Voice Commands on Quest, allowing users to control their headset hands-free, get answers to questions, stay up to date with real-time information, check the weather and more. Users will also get the ability to ask Meta AI questions about the things they see in their surroundings.