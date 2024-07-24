HMD Crest series set to launch in India on July 25: All you need to know

Finnish mobile phone maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is planning to launch its maiden smartphone series, called Crest, in India on July 25. The mid-range series is expected to comprise of two models, the Crest and the Crest Max 5G. HMD announced the launch in a post on X.

"Save the Date: July 25, 2024 The countdown begins! The HMD CREST smartphones are just around the corner. Don't miss the big reveal! #HMD #HumanMobileDevices #HMDCrest", reads the post.

The smartphones will be available for purchase online on e-commerce platform Amazon. The devices are expected to be made in India. The image shared by HMD shows the rear panel of the phone. The Crest series is expected to feature a glass made rear panel with glossy finish. It is also anticipated to arrive with portrait imaging capabilities. Listing on the Geekbench website suggests that the device will be powered by Unisoc T760 chipset and based on Android 14.

The Crest series will feature an easy self-repair functionality, similar to recent HMD smartphones. Self-repair functionality was spotted in HMD Skyline smartphone. The brand has claimed that screen repair in Skyline requires 65 per cent fewer steps compared to its G22.

Some media reports claim that the HMD Crest would be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, which was launched in Europe in April this year. HMD Pulse is powered by octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 chipset and runs on Android 14. It packs a 5,500mAh battery and supports 10W charging. The device features a 6.65-inch LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It also features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

HMD is known for Nokia-branded phones. Last month, it had launched three Nokia-branded feature phones – the Nokia 3210, Nokia 220 4G, and Nokia 235 5G. All three feature phones come with YouTube, YouTube Music, and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) apps.