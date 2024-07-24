Adobe introduces Firefly AI-powered features in Illustrator and Photoshop

Adobe has announced new Firefly tools for Illustrator and Photoshop, empowering users to create and edit in more imaginative ways. The American software company has revealed that Illustrator and Photoshop will incorporate several AI-powered tools and workflow enhancements to accelerate tasks.

One notable feature is Generative Shape Fill (beta), which allows users to add intricate vector details to shapes by inputting text-based prompts within the Contextual Taskbar. The Dimension Tool provides rapid, precise sizing for projects, while Mockup (beta) enables the creation of visual prototypes of artwork on everyday objects. Additional Illustrator tools include Style Reference, Text to Pattern (beta), Retype, and Enhanced Selection Tools.

Photoshop is also receiving AI-driven upgrades, such as the Selection Brush Tool for streamlined selection, compositing, and filter application. The Adjustment Brush Tool permits non-destructive adjustments to specific image areas. Moreover, Marquee Selection offers enhanced precision for object selection, and Enhanced Pan and Zoom in Illustrator facilitates smoother navigation of complex documents. The Generate Image feature, Contextual Taskbar, and Type Tool are also being refined.

Some of these new tools are currently available in beta versions of Illustrator and Photoshop, while others are widely accessible in both applications. The Selection Brush Tool, Adjustment Brush Tool, Generate Image, and more are featured in both the Photoshop desktop and web app.

While Adobe continues to expand its software with AI-powered digital content creation tools, it has reaffirmed its commitment to Creator Friendly AI. This pledge ensures respect for creators' rights and a guarantee that customer content will never be used for training purposes.