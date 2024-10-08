Apple has released iOS 18.1 developer beta 6 for eligible iPhone users enrolled in its beta testing programme. This sixth developer beta introduces more features besides adding support for Apple Intelligence and an updated Siri assistant. Additionally, the US-based technology giant has released a new version of watchOS 11.1 developer beta, enabling Sleep Apnea detection on the Watch Series 10, Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2.
Apple is expected to publicly release the iOS 18.1 update later this month for eligible iPhones, alongside the watchOS 11.1 and macOS Sequoia, debuting the much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features across its supported ecosystem products.
iOS developer beta 6: What’s new
New in Apple Intelligence
With iOS 18.1 developer beta 6, users can now ask iPhone’s virtual assistant Siri for a step-by-step guide to changing specific settings on their device. New pop-up notifications will appear, detailing the Apple Intelligence features for each app when opened for the first time.
There are additional user interface changes for certain Apple Intelligence features. For instance, the Apple Intelligence icon on the toolbar in the Notes app has been updated to display a pencil.
Sleep Apnea detection
The new Sleep Apnea detection feature, announced alongside the new Apple Watch Series 10, is now available with iOS 18.1 developer beta 6. Users running the latest iOS beta on their iPhones can enable the feature on their paired Apple Watch Series 10, Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2 models.
This feature uses the accelerometer on the Apple Watch to detect breathing irregularities during sleep. The Apple Watch will analyse the data every 30 days and notify users if it identifies consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea.
Other changes
In addition to new features, Apple has introduced redesigned icons and user interface elements across the board. For example, grouped notifications for specific apps now display the number of merged notifications. New toggles can also be added to the Control Centre, including options for the Measure and Level tools from the Measure app.
iOS 18.1: Eligible iPhone models
- iPhone 16 (Apple Intelligence ready)
- iPhone 16 Plus (Apple Intelligence ready)
- iPhone 16 Pro (Apple Intelligence ready)
- iPhone 16 Pro Max (Apple Intelligence ready)
- iPhone 15 Pro (Apple Intelligence ready)
- iPhone 15 Pro Max (Apple Intelligence ready)
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)