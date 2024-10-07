Apple’s suite of artificial intelligence features, called Apple Intelligence, is expected to start rolling out to eligible iPhones by the end of this month. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is expected to begin the rollout of the iOS 18.1 update packed with the first batch of Apple Intelligence on October 28.
The report indicates that the initial batch of Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18.1 update will include functionalities like notification summaries, writing tools in native apps such as Mail, and more. Additionally, the dedicated Image Playground app for generating custom images using AI may arrive with the iOS 18.1 update. Subsequent iOS 18 platform updates will introduce more advanced features. The report stated that OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration into iPhone, along with the Genmoji feature for generating custom emojis, will be available with the iOS 18.2 update.
In March 2025, with the iOS 18.4 update, Apple is likely to roll out an upgraded version of Siri, featuring more in-app control for handling complex tasks and improved contextual understanding to offer more personalised responses to users, according to a Bloomberg report.
iOS 18.1: First batch of Apple Intelligence features
- Image Playground: This is Apple's new image-generating tool, offered as a standalone app for generating images from text prompts. It will also be integrated into other apps such as Notes, Messages, and Mail.
- Redesigned Siri: Siri will receive an updated interface and enhanced natural language processing, with integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT planned for a future update.
- Notification Summary: This feature compiles notifications from various apps, including third-party applications, into a concise overview.
- Webpage Summary: Available in Safari’s Reader mode, this tool provides summaries of web pages for quicker reading.
- Writing Tools: AI-powered tools for proofreading, rewriting, and summarising will be integrated into apps like Notes, Mail, and Messages.
- Smart Reply: AI-generated reply suggestions will be available in the Messages and Mail apps.
- Clean-up: An AI-based image editing tool in Photos that removes unwanted background elements from images.
- Movie Memory: This feature uses AI to create videos from stored images and clips based on user descriptions.