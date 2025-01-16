Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

iPhone 16 series available with discounts, bank offers on Flipkart: Details

Alongside reduced prices, iPhone 16 series models are available with bank discounts on select cards and UPI transactions

iPhone 16 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Apple's newest iPhone 16 series models are available at a discounted price on Flipkart, during the e-commerce platform's Monumental Sale period. Customers can also avail additional discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on select HDFC Bank cards and UPI transactions while purchasing an iPhone 16 model. The sale offers are valid until January 19. Here are the details:

Flipkart Monumental Sale: Offers on iPhone 16 series

iPhone 16
 
During the sale period, the iPhone 16 (128GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs 69,999, down from the launch price of Rs 79,900. Customers purchasing the iPhone 16 can also avail a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Alternatively, there is a discount of Rs 1,000 on UPI transactions.
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900 (128GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 69,999
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 1500
  • Discount on UPI transactions: Rs 1000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to six months 
iPhone 16 Plus
 
Similar to the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) is available with a discount of Rs 9,901 during the sale period. There are also discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and UPI transactions.
  • Launch price: Rs 89,900 (128GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 79,999
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 2000
  • Discount on UPI transactions: Rs 2000
iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro is available with a discount of Rs 7,000 during the sale period. Additional offers include a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards and on UPI transactions.
  • Launch price: Rs 129,900 (256GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 122,900
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 2000
  • Discount on UPI transactions: Rs 2000
iPhone 16 Pro Max
 
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is available for Rs 137,900, down from the launch price of Rs 144,900. There are additional discounts on HDFC Bank credit cards and UPI transactions.
  • Launch price: Rs 144,900 (256GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 137,900
  • Bank discount: up to Rs 2000
  • Discount on UPI transactions: Rs 2000
Topics :iPhoneApple Flipkart sale

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

