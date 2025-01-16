Apple's newest iPhone 16 series models are available at a discounted price on Flipkart, during the e-commerce platform's Monumental Sale period. Customers can also avail additional discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on select HDFC Bank cards and UPI transactions while purchasing an iPhone 16 model. The sale offers are valid until January 19. Here are the details:

Flipkart Monumental Sale: Offers on iPhone 16 series

iPhone 16

During the sale period, the iPhone 16 (128GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs 69,999, down from the launch price of Rs 79,900. Customers purchasing the iPhone 16 can also avail a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Alternatively, there is a discount of Rs 1,000 on UPI transactions.

Launch price: Rs 79,900 (128GB)

Sale price: Rs 69,999

Bank discount: up to Rs 1500

Discount on UPI transactions: Rs 1000

No-interest EMI: Up to six months

iPhone 16 Plus

Similar to the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) is available with a discount of Rs 9,901 during the sale period. There are also discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and UPI transactions.

Launch price: Rs 89,900 (128GB)

Sale price: Rs 79,999

Bank discount: up to Rs 2000

Discount on UPI transactions: Rs 2000

iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro is available with a discount of Rs 7,000 during the sale period. Additional offers include a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards and on UPI transactions.

Launch price: Rs 129,900 (256GB)

Sale price: Rs 122,900

Bank discount: up to Rs 2000

Discount on UPI transactions: Rs 2000

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is available for Rs 137,900, down from the launch price of Rs 144,900. There are additional discounts on HDFC Bank credit cards and UPI transactions.