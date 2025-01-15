Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple may go with new look, more health features for 2025 Watch SE: Report

The design of the new Apple Watch SE could be based on a more recent Apple Watch model, likely 2021's Apple Watch Series 7

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Alongside a new iPhone SE, Apple may be working on a new affordable Apple Watch SE model for 2025. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will be launching a new Apple Watch SE later this year which will "sport a new look."
 
Apple introduced the Apple Watch SE in 2020, based on the design of 2018's Apple Watch Series 4. It is possible that the design of the new anticipated Apple Watch SE will be based on a more recent Apple Watch model, likely 2021's Apple Watch Series 7. Apple could also switch to a plastic chassis for the Apple Watch SE.
 
Apple Watch SE: What to expect
 
Last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple may transition to a rigid plastic body for the next Apple Watch SE model, offering a wider range of colours. Alongside the plastic body, the third-generation Apple Watch SE is expected to feature a new processor, potentially the S9 chip that debuted with the Apple Watch Series 9. The shift from aluminium to plastic could significantly reduce manufacturing costs, enabling this upgrade.

The cost reduction may also allow Apple to introduce additional features in the next-generation Apple Watch SE, such as an always-on display and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, both of which are absent in the current model.
 
Alternatively, Apple could opt to lower the price of the Apple Watch SE while retaining a similar feature set to the previous version. This approach would make the device more accessible to a broader range of customers.
 
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

