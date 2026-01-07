Apple tests background security updates in iOS 26.3 beta: What it means

Apple is testing a system that delivers security fixes in the background in the latest iOS 26.3 beta. According to a report by MacRumors, iPhone, Mac or iPad users running a public or developer beta version of iOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 can now install a new Background Security Improvement update as part of ongoing testing.

Apple introduced Background Security Improvements with iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 as a way to deliver security protections outside of full software updates. The system is designed to provide updates for Safari, WebKit, and other system libraries without requiring users to install an entirely new OS build.

iOS 26.3 Background Security Improvements: How it works

As per the report, Background Security Improvements can be installed by heading to Settings > Privacy and Security and selecting the available update. Users can also enable an Automatically Install option, which allows these security fixes to be applied in the background as they are released.

For users who choose not to enable the feature, Apple says the same security fixes will still be delivered later as part of standard iOS, macOS and iPadOS software updates.

The feature replaces Apple’s earlier Rapid Security Response system, which was introduced in iOS 16. The report stated that Rapid Security Response was used sparingly and was eventually discontinued after issues surfaced, including a 2023 bug that caused some websites to stop loading correctly. Apple now appears to be positioning Background Security Improvements as a more consistent alternative.