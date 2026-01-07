CES 2026: Meta adds teleprompter, hands-free messaging to Ray-Ban Display

Meta has announced a range of new features for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered wearables at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. According to the company, the updates focus on expanding the capabilities of the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses and the Meta Neural Band, with additions such as hands-free messaging, a built-in teleprompter and expanded pedestrian navigation. Additionally, Meta said it has paused the international rollout of Ray-Ban Display glasses due to limited inventory and strong US demand.

Teleprompter feature on Meta Ray-Ban Display

According to Meta, the feature allows users to view notes or scripts directly inside the glasses, reducing the need to look away or hold a phone. This feature is aimed at creators, professionals and public speakers. Meta said that the text can be copied from apps such as Notes, Google Docs, or Meta AI and navigation is handled using the Meta Neural Band. The company noted that the rollout will happen in phases, giving users a hands-free way to deliver presentations or record content.

Handwriting-based messaging via Meta Neural Band Meta has introduced a new messaging input method based on surface electromyography (EMG), aimed at enabling hands-free communication through its wearables. The company said the feature allows users to trace letters with a finger on any surface while wearing the Meta Neural Band, with those movements converted into text in real time. Users can also choose from suggested replies, all while keeping their hand at their side or resting on a table, reducing the need to reach for a phone. ALSO READ: CES 2026: Motorola unveils Signature, Razr Fold, Moto Tag 2, and more Meta said the feature is currently available to users enrolled in the Early Access program, allowing messaging on WhatsApp and Messenger. At launch, support is limited to English and availability is restricted to the US.

Pedestrian Navigation Expands to More Cities ALSO READ: CES 2026: Acer unveils Predator, Nitro gaming lineup, expands Copilot+ PCs The pedestrian navigation feature on Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses is now available in four additional cities, including Denver, Las Vegas, Portland and Salt Lake City, bringing the total number of supported cities to 32. Meta said more locations will be added in the future as the feature continues to expand. The pedestrian navigation feature in Meta wearables is a hands-free, walking-focused navigation tool built into Meta’s AI glasses. It is designed to help users navigate city streets on foot without constantly looking at their phone.