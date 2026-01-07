Home / Technology / Tech News / CES 2026: Meta adds teleprompter, hands-free messaging to Ray-Ban Display

CES 2026: Meta adds teleprompter, hands-free messaging to Ray-Ban Display

Meta introduced updated Ray-Ban Display and Neural Band at CES 2026 with teleprompter feature, hands-free messaging, and expanded pedestrian navigation features

New features coming to Ray-Ban Meta Display
Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses showcased at CES 2026, featuring new teleprompter, hands-free messaging, and pedestrian navigation updates. (Image: Meta)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Meta has announced a range of new features for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered wearables at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. According to the company, the updates focus on expanding the capabilities of the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses and the Meta Neural Band, with additions such as hands-free messaging, a built-in teleprompter and expanded pedestrian navigation. Additionally, Meta said it has paused the international rollout of Ray-Ban Display glasses due to limited inventory and strong US demand.

Teleprompter feature on Meta Ray-Ban Display

According to Meta, the feature allows users to view notes or scripts directly inside the glasses, reducing the need to look away or hold a phone. This feature is aimed at creators, professionals and public speakers. Meta said that the text can be copied from apps such as Notes, Google Docs, or Meta AI and navigation is handled using the Meta Neural Band. The company noted that the rollout will happen in phases, giving users a hands-free way to deliver presentations or record content.

Handwriting-based messaging via Meta Neural Band

Meta has introduced a new messaging input method based on surface electromyography (EMG), aimed at enabling hands-free communication through its wearables. The company said the feature allows users to trace letters with a finger on any surface while wearing the Meta Neural Band, with those movements converted into text in real time. Users can also choose from suggested replies, all while keeping their hand at their side or resting on a table, reducing the need to reach for a phone.
 
Meta said the feature is currently available to users enrolled in the Early Access program, allowing messaging on WhatsApp and Messenger. At launch, support is limited to English and availability is restricted to the US. 

Pedestrian Navigation Expands to More Cities

The pedestrian navigation feature on Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses is now available in four additional cities, including Denver, Las Vegas, Portland and Salt Lake City, bringing the total number of supported cities to 32. Meta said more locations will be added in the future as the feature continues to expand. The pedestrian navigation feature in Meta wearables is a hands-free, walking-focused navigation tool built into Meta’s AI glasses. It is designed to help users navigate city streets on foot without constantly looking at their phone. 

International rollout of Meta Ray-Ban Display paused

Meta said it has decided to pause the planned international expansion of Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses due to limited inventory and strong demand in the US. The company had earlier planned to launch the product in the UK, France, Italy and Canada in early 2026. Meta noted that waitlists for the glasses now extend into 2026 and it will prioritise fulfilling US orders while reassessing its global rollout strategy.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung bets on hybrid AI, open ties to strengthen built-in security

CES 2026: Google to start rolling out these Gemini features for Google TV

Motorola 'Razr Fold' may feature triple cameras, AI button: What to expect

CES 2026: Amazon unveils redesigned Fire TV OS and new Ember TV line

Krafton India releases BGMI redeem codes: Here's how to win in-game rewards

Topics :Tech Newssmart glassFacebook

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story