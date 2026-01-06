Tech Digest Jan 6: Redmi Note 15 launched, Realme 16 Pro series, CES 2026

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro in the Indian market. The Redmi Note 15 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and comes with an IP66 rating for dust and splash protection. Alongside the phone, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, which is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and includes a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Realme launched the Realme 16 Pro series in India on January 6, alongside the Pad 3 tablet and Buds Air 8. The series includes the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus, both featuring a 200MP LumaColor camera system and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The devices are co-designed with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa and follow Realme’s Urban Wild Design approach.

CES 2026: HP unveils OmniBook laptops, Chromebooks, HyperX gaming gears HP revealed several new consumer and gaming products at CES 2026, including refreshed OmniBook laptops, new all-in-one desktops, updated Chromebooks, and a restructuring of its gaming hardware lineup under the HyperX brand. CES 2026: Asus ROG unveils new Zephyrus gaming laptops, AR glasses, more Asus has announced multiple gaming products under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand at CES 2026. The lineup includes gaming laptops, desktops, motherboards, monitors, peripherals, cooling products, and AR gaming glasses developed in collaboration with XReal. These products are being showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 5 to January 8.

CES 2026: MSI unveils Core Ultra 3-powered gaming, productivity laptops MSI introduced its 2026 laptop lineup at CES 2026, covering business, productivity, and gaming segments. The company refreshed its Prestige series for professionals, updated Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair gaming models with new designs, expanded the Modern S lineup, and revealed a special edition of its Claw gaming handheld. The devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics featured in gaming models. CES 2026: ASUS brings 240Hz AR gaming with ROG XReal R1 for PCs, consoles ASUS unveiled the ROG XReal R1 gaming glasses at CES 2026 in partnership with XReal. The company claims it is the world’s first wearable to feature a 240Hz micro-OLED spatial display. ASUS said the device is designed to offer a large virtual screen experience for PCs, consoles, and the ROG Ally handheld, with support for high refresh rates, low latency, and plug-and-play connectivity.

CES 2026: Samsung launches Galaxy Book6 series with Intel 18A Core chips Samsung showcased its Galaxy Book6 series at CES 2026, revealing three consumer laptops — Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro, and Galaxy Book6. The lineup is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors built on the Intel 18A process and includes on-device AI features supported by dedicated NPUs. Samsung said the series is designed for a range of users, including creators, power users, and everyday consumers. CES 2026: Amazon unveils redesigned Fire TV OS and new Ember TV line Amazon announced a redesigned Fire TV OS along with a new lifestyle-focused smart TV lineup at CES 2026. The company said the updated interface is intended to be faster and easier to navigate as users increasingly rely on voice commands and search across multiple streaming apps. With tighter Alexa+ integration, the update aims to reduce the time spent browsing for content and will roll out as a free software update for supported Fire TV devices.

Nvidia at CES 2026: From AI that can drive cars to new chip architecture Nvidia kicked off CES 2026 in Las Vegas with announcements covering new AI hardware platforms, open AI models, and expanded work in autonomous driving, robotics, and personal computing. CEO Jensen Huang confirmed that the company’s next-generation Rubin AI platform has entered production. Now you can access Amazon's Alexa Plus AI assistant on web Amazon has made its AI-powered Alexa Plus assistant available on the web via Alexa.com. The company said Alexa Plus is no longer restricted to smart speakers, smartphones, or tablets, and can now be accessed through desktop and laptop browsers by early-access users. The web version is designed to help users manage tasks, find information, and control devices without switching between apps.

CES 2026: Xbox Game Pass comes to Google TV starting with TCL smart TVs Xbox Game Pass may be coming to Google TV–based smart TVs. At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Chinese electronics maker TCL reportedly announced that select Google TV models will get support for Xbox cloud streaming. According to a report by 9To5Google, the development was confirmed alongside TCL’s announcement of its new X11L flagship TV. TCL did not mention exclusivity, suggesting that more Google TV devices could get support in the near future. Motorola 'Razr Fold' may feature triple cameras, AI button Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch its first book-style foldable smartphone, expected to be called the Motorola Razr Fold. This would expand the Razr lineup beyond clamshell foldables. A report by 9To5Google suggests that images of the device have surfaced online, offering an early look at its potential design.

Logitech MX Master 4 review: A familiar mouse, reimagined with haptics The Logitech MX Master 4 builds on the series’ productivity focus with the addition of haptics and a new action ring. While these changes introduce new interaction options, issues with connectivity and ongoing software limitations affect overall consistency. The mouse improves on its predecessor but still carries forward some unresolved limitations. CES 2026: AMD unveils new AI chips and MI500 processor roadmap in Las Vegas CES 2026: Google to start rolling out these Gemini features for Google TV AMD CEO Lisa Su showcased several AI chips at CES 2026, including the MI455 AI processors. These chips are part of the company’s data-center server offerings and are being supplied to customers such as OpenAI.

Google started rolling out Gemini AI to Google TV back in September, and now at CES 2026, it has previewed a new set of AI features that will arrive on TVs this year. These new features will let users deep-dive into topics, search for and reimagine their personal photos and videos with AI. This appears to shift the user experience from manually navigating TV menus to simply telling the TV what to do. CES 2026: Sony Honda Mobility unveils Afeela-based new EV prototype Sony Honda Mobility revealed a new electric vehicle prototype based on the Afeela platform at CES 2026. CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said the joint venture between Sony Group and Honda Motor plans to bring a production model to the US market as early as 2028.