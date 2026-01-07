CES 2026: Motorola unveils Signature, Razr Fold, Moto Tag 2, and more

Motorola has announced a range of products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, expanding its flagship smartphone lineup, foldable devices, and AI software and connected accessories. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand’s latest unveiling includes the Motorola Signature, the Razr Fold, and a FIFA World Cup 26 special edition Razr smartphone.

Alongside hardware, Motorola also introduced Motorola Qira, a unified AI platform developed with Lenovo to deliver a cross-device experience across smartphones and PCs. In addition, Motorola has expanded its Moto Things ecosystem with new accessories such as the Moto Sound Flow portable speaker, Moto Watch, Moto Pen Ultra stylus, and Moto Tag 2 tracker.

Motorola Signature Motorola unveiled the Signature smartphone globally. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the device features a slim 6.99mm design. Motorola said the Signature is the first ultra-thin smartphone to offer a quad 50MP camera setup. Soon after the unveiling, Motorola India has confirmed India launch through a post on its official X account. The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. It sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Bose-tuned audio. Motorola has also promised seven years of software and security updates. The Motorola Signature is available in two colour options: Pantone Martini and Pantone Carbon.

Motorola Razr Fold Motorola debuted its book-style foldable device, the Razr Fold. The device features a 6.6-inch external display and an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display of 2K resolution. It supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus. The Razr Fold comes with on-device AI features, including Catch Me Up. For imaging, the smartphone offers a triple 50MP rear camera setup using a Sony LYTIA sensor. It comprises a 50MP main, 50MPultrawide/macro, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens 3x zoom. On the front, it features a 32MP camera on the outer display and a 20MP camera on the inner display for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition Motorola has announced the Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition under its Motorola series collections. The special edition smartphone is tied to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, where Motorola is the official smartphone partner. The device is aimed at users looking for a themed version of the company’s foldable phone. The Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition retains the core hardware and features of the standard Razr model, including an external display, an AI-powered camera system, and Moto AI features. The company said that it uses a titanium-reinforced hinge with IP48-rated protection and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Motorola unveils its book-style 'Razr Fold' at CES 2026: Check specs, more In addition, the smartphone includes FIFA-themed customisation options such as exclusive wallpapers, a tournament-themed ringtone, and a FIFA watermark for photos. Motorola said the device will go on sale starting February, initially through motorola.com and Verizon, followed by broader retail availability later. Motorola Qira Lenovo and Motorola have unveiled Motorola Qira, a unified AI system designed to deliver a consistent experience across devices. The company said learnings from Lenovo AI Now and Moto-AI showed that users often struggle with switching between apps and devices, repeatedly entering prompts, and adapting to different AI tools. Motorola mentioned that Motorola Qira is a new kind of AI with users at the center and in control of every experience.

Motorola Qira works with partners such as Microsoft 365 and Copilot, Qualcomm, Intel, Perplexity, and Google to support a wide range of on-device AI features. The system is built to retain context across devices, allowing users to continue tasks seamlessly when moving between smartphones and PCs. Project Maxwell ALSO READ: CES 2026: ASUS unveils AI-powered laptops, AiOs, desktops, and more Motorola has also showcased Project Maxwell, an AI Perceptive companion proof of concept developed by its 312 Labs team. According to Motorola, it is designed as a hands-free, context-aware wearable. The concept aims to bring AI into everyday moments without requiring users to constantly reach for their phones. It is said to be built to work within the Motorola Qira ecosystem. Project Maxwell uses cameras, microphones, and sensors to understand what a user sees and hears, and can provide real-time insights or carry out tasks through natural language commands.

Motorola accessories Moto Sound Flow: Motorola introduced the Moto Sound Flow, its first portable speaker in the Moto Things lineup. The speaker features Sound by Bose technology with dedicated woofer and tweeter drivers, dual passive radiators, and up to 30W output for balanced sound. It supports Wi-Fi streaming, Bluetooth, and UWB connectivity, and includes a 6000 mAh battery with an IP67 rating. Dynamic Stereo and RoomShift features automatically adjust audio flow based on user location. Moto Watch: The new Moto Watch brings a classic round design with advanced wellness tracking powered by Polar, including metrics such as heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. It offers up to 13 days of battery life (seven with always-on display), IP68 protection, and a range of Pantone-curated band options. Integration with Moto AI also enables features like “Catch Me Up” summaries directly on the wrist.