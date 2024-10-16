iPad mini 7th Gen (A17 Pro) vs 6th Gen (A15): Similarities and differences

Apple has launched the seventh generation iPad mini, powered by the A17 Pro chip for Apple Intelligence. Additionally, the new iPad mini brings updates in hardware, including a slightly better display, Wi-Fi 6E support for connectivity, and compatibility with the top-of-the-line Apple Pencil Pro. However, is it a significant upgrade over the sixth-generation model that was launched in 2021? Let us check out: iPad mini (A17 Pro): Compared to iPad mini (6th gen) Design and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new iPad mini looks identical to the sixth-generation model, with the same dimensions and weight. Both models measure 6.3mm thick and weigh 293g for the Wi-Fi variant. However, with the 2024 iPad mini, Apple has replaced the Pink colour option with a new Blue colourway.

In addition to the new colour, the 2024 iPad mini offers a 512GB storage variant, while the sixth-generation model provides a maximum of 256GB storage space. Moreover, the base model now starts with 128GB storage, instead of 64GB on the last-generation model.

Display and Apple Pencil support

Both the iPad mini (A17 Pro) and the iPad mini (6th gen) feature an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with the same 2266 x 1488 resolution and 500 nits peak SDR brightness. However, the display panel now supports the high-end Apple Pencil Pro, while the older generation model is limited to support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. This also means that the display includes the Apple Pencil hover feature.

Performance and AI

The new iPad mini is powered by the A17 Pro chip, while the 2021 model features the A15 Bionic chip. This represents a significant upgrade, with a 30 per cent boost in CPU (central processing unit) performance and a 25 per cent increase in GPU (graphics processing unit) performance. Additionally, the A17 Pro chip includes a faster neural engine (NPU), which brings Apple Intelligence support to the new iPad mini.

Once available, Apple Intelligence will offer AI-powered tools for generating text and images, taking action across apps, and understanding personal context to simplify everyday tasks.

Camera

Both models feature a 12MP wide camera at the back with the same f/1.8 aperture and similar video recording capabilities. However, the new iPad mini supports Smart HDR 4, while the sixth generation iPad mini has Smart HDR 3. This enhancement allows the new iPad mini to capture images with better dynamic range and more lifelike colours. The front-facing 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera remains identical in both iPad minis and is positioned in the same portrait orientation.

Connectivity

Apple has introduced significant changes in connectivity options with the new iPad mini. The 2024 model includes support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, compared to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 on the predecessor. Additionally, the USB-C port on the new iPad mini supports higher data transfer speeds. However, the 2024 iPad mini has dropped support for physical SIM cards and now only supports 5G eSIM.

Battery

Apple claims similar battery life on both iPad mini models, offering 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi or video playback.