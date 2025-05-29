Microsoft rolls out 'Copilot for Gaming' in beta on Xbox app: What is it

Microsoft has begun rolling out the beta version of Copilot for Gaming, an AI-powered assistant integrated into the Xbox mobile app for iOS and Android. According to an official Xbox blog post, the early version of the feature is available to testers in over 50 countries, including India, the US, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Access is currently restricted to users aged 18 and older, and the feature supports only English, with additional languages expected in future updates.

Xbox Copilot for Gaming: What is it?

Copilot for Gaming is designed as a second-screen companion, helping players stay informed and supported without disrupting gameplay on their console. The tool aligns with Microsoft’s broader strategy to embed artificial intelligence across its consumer platforms.

According to Xbox programme manager Taylor O’Malley, the aim is to create an assistant that “knows what game you’re playing and understands your Xbox activity,” enabling it to deliver context-aware responses and deeper player insights.

Xbox Copilot for Gaming: Early capabilities

In its beta form, Copilot can handle a variety of player queries by referencing individual Xbox activity and tapping into public data via Bing. Key features include:

Checking recent achievements

Offering game suggestions based on play history

Providing in-game guidance

Managing account details such as Game Pass renewal and gamer score

Example prompts include:

“What was my last achievement in God of War Ragnarok?”

“Recommend an adventure game based on my preferences.”

Xbox Copilot for Gaming: Future roadmap

While the current version is focused on chat-based assistance, Microsoft has broader plans to evolve Copilot for Gaming into a full-fledged AI gaming coach. Future updates could include: