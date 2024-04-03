Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple users will now be able to use myCGHS app: Union health secretary

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra unveiled the myCGHS app for iOS devices, widening its reach to Apple mobile users.

The app features security features like 2-factor authentication and the functionality of mPIN, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of users' data.
Apr 03 2024
Previously accessible solely on Android, the app has been designed to enhance the accessibility of electronic health records, crucial information, and resources for beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Briefing about the iOS version of the myCHGS app Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on Wednesday said that now the apple mobile phone users will also be able to use the benefits of the app.

"Today we have launched the iOS app for the CGHS beneficiaries. The Android app for CGHS beneficiaries was already working and now the users of Apple mobile phones who were on iOS would be also able to use the benefits of this app. This app gives all the information which is required for the CGHS beneficiary like his own card, medicines he has used, and the nearest location of the wellness centre....All that information will be made available on this iOS app," Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said,

Developed by the technical teams of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Himachal Pradesh and NIC Health Team, myCGHS is a convenient mobile application offering features aimed at enhancing information and accessibility for CGHS beneficiaries.
 

The myCGHS app facilitates a wide range of services, including: booking and cancellation of online appointments, downloading the CGHS card and index card, accessing lab reports from CGHS labs; checking medicine history, checking medical reimbursement claim status, accessing referral details, locating nearby wellness centres, staying updated with news and highlights, locating nearby empaneled hospitals, labs, and dental units.

The app features security features like 2-factor authentication and the functionality of mPIN, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of users' data.

Secretary (H & FW) has expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "The myCGHS app is an essential leap for CGHS in the realm of healthcare services. It empowers CGHS beneficiaries with convenient access to essential healthcare features right at their fingertips. This initiative aligns with the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services.
 

Apr 03 2024

