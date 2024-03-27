WWDC 2024: iOS 18 to AI and more, what to expect from Apple on June 10

Apple has announced that it will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through June 14. Following the official announcement, Apple’s Senior Vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the event is “going to be Absolutely Incredible!” with “A” and “I” in block letters. This suggests that Apple will push for AI integration into its upcoming iOS, iPadOS, macOS and other platforms that have been confirmed to be showcased during the conference.

Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect

Apple is expected to announce advancements that it would bring with the next major software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, and the recently launched Vision Pro headset. Of them, the iPhone platform would likely be at the forefront with the company planning a major overhaul with the iOS 18 operating system.

According to a Blomberg report, the iOS 18 update is expected to be the “most ambitious overhaul” of the iPhone’s software in the product’s history. The report also stated that Apple will introduce a “slew of new proactive features” powered by AI to assist iPhone users in their daily lives. However, with Apple reportedly in talks with Google and OpenAI, it is unlikely that the company will debut its own generative AI tool or related features.

Apple has been reportedly exploring ways to incorporate gen-AI features into its virtual assistant Siri and Messages app for features like text summarisation, suggestions and more.

It is likely that these AI-features will be powered by either Google’s Gemini model or OpenAI’s GPT model, which already offers features like text generation, summarisation and more. Other apps across Apple's platform, such as Apple Music, Pages and Keynotes, will likely get the AI treatment, too.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is also planning a minor refresh of the Apple Watch’s software and the first major update to the operating system running on the Vision Pro headset.

From being mum to suddenly vocal, Apple seem ready to adopt generative side of AI. During its quarterly earnings call on February 1, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, revealed that the company is working on AI features that will be announced later this year. Subsequently, reports surfaced stating that the Cupertino-based technology giant is in talks with both Google and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to power iPhone AI features.