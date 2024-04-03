Sensex (    %)
                             
iOS 17.5: What's new coming to Apple iPhones with upcoming software update

The latest beta version of the upcoming iOS 17.5 update for supported Apple iPhone models has minor but important changes such as provision to disable tracking by unwanted accessories

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has released the first beta version of its upcoming iOS 17.5 update for iPhone to select developers. The update is available to registered developers under the “Software Update” section in the “General Settings” menu on iPhone.
The iOS 17.5 beta version introduces new features such as the ability to disable tracking by unwanted accessories, new design changes, and more. Here is a roundup of everything new coming to iPhones with the upcoming iOS 17.5 update:
App installation in the EU
iOS 17.5 Beta version 1, in the EU, enables support for installing apps directly from the developer website. Apple previously announced that iPhone users in the EU will soon be able to download and install apps directly from the websites and the functionality is now rolling out to select users with the latest beta version. This new feature will soon be available across the EU countries with public roll out of the iOS 17.5 update.
Disable accessories tracking
Last year, Apple and Google announced that both companies will work together to address the issue where a stalker uses accessories such as AirTags to track users. 9To5Mac is now reporting that Apple has added a new line of code into the FindMy app suggesting that the feature might roll-out soon, likely with the iOS 17.5 update.
According to the report, in the iOS 17.5 Beta version, Apple has added strings of code to the FindMy app that would allow iPhones to identify tracking accessories. It would allow identifying non-Apple accessories as well that are not certified for FindMy functionality and would allow users to disable them.
The report states that the feature is not enabled for beta users as of now, but is likely to become available with the official release of iOS 17.5.
Design changes
Apple has added minor design changes to the operating system with the iOS 17.5 beta version. Some of the changes include redesigned icons within the Apple Books app, changes to Podcast widget for homepage, and more.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apple Apple iOS Apple iPhones iPhone Technology

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

