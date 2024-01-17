Apple Vision Pro to debut with over 150 3D movies from Disney and others

Apple Vision Pro is now available for pre-order in the US with sale kicking off from February 2. Ahead of the launch, Apple previewed the entertainment experiences launching with the mixed-reality headset. The Vision Pro is set to debut with over 150 3D movies from Apple TV+ and Disney. Some of the movies that would be available in 3D are Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Apple said the Vision Pro users would be able to access 3D versions of eligible movies when they become available to rent or purchase from the Apple TV app, and users who own or purchase movies with a 3D edition will be able to access that version on Apple Vision Pro at no additional cost.

Besides, several streaming apps, including Disney+, would offer 3D versions of their latest and most popular movies on Vision Pro at launch. Apple confirmed that other streaming apps will debut new 3D editions alongside or shortly following standard 2D releases for the Vision Pro. The company said that Vision Pro users would be able to watch both 2D and 3D movies with Spatial Audio and in an environment to make the experience immersive.

Apple Vision Pro: Specification

Powered by the M2 chip, the Apple Vision Pro headset features a pair of micro-OLED displays with a combined pixel count of 23 million. The display supports Dolby Vision. Besides, the mixed-reality headset features a new R1 chip for high refresh rates.

For Audio, Apple has confirmed a Spatial Audio system with dual-driver audio pods for each ear which will support Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio. The Spatial Audio System will use audio ray tracing technology to create an immersive listening experience. Additionally, Apple has confirmed that the customers will get an option to pair their AirPods with the headset.

The Vision Pro headset will run on visionOS operating system, which the company said will “seamlessly blend digital content with a user’s physical space to provide an infinite canvas for apps, games, and other spatial experiences”.

According to Apple, apps can be placed anywhere within a user’s space and scaled to the perfect size. Users will also get the option to transform their space into dynamic vistas with realistic soundscapes called ‘Environments’. visionOS will allow apps to open in these Environments. Users can adjust the immersion of an Environment, including the volume of the ambient sounds, using the rotating Digital Crown on the headset. Other features on the visionOS includes SharePlay for shared streaming with other Vision Pro, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users. Another notable inclusion is the Travel Mode, which will stabilise visuals when travelling.

Apple said that the Vision Pro headset will support up to 2.5 hours of video playback. With the external battery connected through a USB-C cable, the headset will last a complete day.

Apple Vision Pro: Apps and services

Apart from the company’s own Apple TV, Vision Pro will support streaming content from other platforms like Disney+, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and more.

Apple has collaborated with Disney to bring 3D editions of select movies from Apple TV and Disney Plus for Vision Pro users. With the Apple TV app, Apple will offer a curated section with immersive films and videos featuring 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio.

Apple has announced a new free app called Encounter Dinosaurs which will come pre-installed on the Vision Pro headset. Apple said that with the app, “users can peer into the Cretaceous, a period more than 66 million years old, where dinosaurs roamed the earth and Mother Nature reigned supreme”.

The visionOS will come with Apple’s App Store with dedicated apps and games built for Vision Pro, alongside regular apps.