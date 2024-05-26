70% firms use conversational platforms to engage with customers: Survey

Some 450 million Indians are not digitally savvy and many find apps and websites complex to use. They and even ‘digitally savvy’ Indians could use conversation platforms, an artificial intelligence technology that allows people to interact with computers in a way that mimics human conversation. As many as 70 per cent of companies in India already use conversational platforms to engage with customers, says a survey by Bain & Company and Meta. The survey was done among 7,800 consumers and 25 senior executives of 150 companies.

Source: ‘Win with Conversation’ report by Bain & Company and Meta