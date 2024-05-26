Home / Technology / Tech News / 70% firms use conversational platforms to engage with customers: Survey

70% firms use conversational platforms to engage with customers: Survey

The survey was done among 7,800 consumers and 25 senior executives of 150 companies

voice command voice assistant
Representative Picture
Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Some 450 million Indians are not digitally savvy and many find apps and websites complex to use. They and even ‘digitally savvy’ Indians could use conversation platforms, an artificial intelligence technology that allows people to interact with computers in a way that mimics human conversation. As many as 70 per cent of companies in India already use conversational platforms to engage with customers, says a survey by Bain & Company and Meta. The survey was done among 7,800 consumers and 25 senior executives of 150 companies.


Source: ‘Win with Conversation’ report by Bain & Company and Meta   




Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2 get ChatGPT voice assistant in quick settings

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

Nothing Phone 2a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

Agility in adopting to technology really important, says Amith Singhee

CCI extends deadline of bidding for AI impact research to June 28

Google maps navigation leads Hyderabad-based tourists into stream in Kerala

Lava International restructures board, excludes former chairman Hari Om Rai

China's latest AI chatbot trained on Xi Jinping's political ideology

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TechnologyVoice assistantphone apps

First Published: May 26 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story