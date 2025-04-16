Apple Watch may get intelligence features with watchOS 12: What to expect

Apple is reportedly planning to bring Apple Intelligence support to Apple Watch models with the next-generation watchOS 12 update. According to a report by 9to5Mac, quoting Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, watchOS 12 will make Apple Intelligence an “officially supported” feature on the Apple Watch. However, most of these features will depend on the paired iPhone for processing.

watchOS 12: Apple Intelligence support on Apple Watch

According to the report, Gurman said that the company will brand the new set of features in the watchOS 12 update as “powered by Apple Intelligence.” However, the device will not actually run AI models directly. This suggests that the AI-powered Apple Watch features will depend on the paired iPhone for processing, at least to some extent.

Apple already uses this method in watchOS 11 to present Notification summaries on Apple Watches, when paired with an iPhone compatible with Apple Intelligence. The Reduce Interruptions Focus feature also works on a similar principle.

As of now, there is no information about the specific AI-powered features coming to Apple Watch with the watchOS 12 update. However, Apple is expected to share more details at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June, where it will unveil the next version of its operating systems.

Besides AI-powered features, watchOS 12 is also expected to include aesthetic changes similar to those expected for iOS 19. This includes more rounded app icons, newly designed system menus, and dynamic effects across the software.