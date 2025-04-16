Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT gets new image library to manage, share and edit generated images

ChatGPT gets new image library to manage, share and edit generated images

Reportedly, OpenAI is also working on a new social media platform similar to X, which will focus on ChatGPT's image generation abilities, integrated into a social-style feed.

Studio Ghibli, ChatGPT, OpenAI, artificial intelligence
Studio Ghibli-inspired memes and portraits made with ChatGPT are flooding the internet. (Photo: X)
OpenAI is rolling out a new update to ChatGPT, introducing an image library that allows users to access all their AI-generated images in one place. The new library section is available for both free and paid-tier users, and can be accessed on the ChatGPT mobile app as well as on the web.
 
OpenAI recently shared a short video on X (formerly Twitter), showing how the new image library works. The video reveals a new ‘Library’ section in the left-hand sidebar. Tapping it opens a grid view of previously generated images from past conversations.
 
This library section not only displays a visual grid but also adds new tools for managing and creating artwork. Notably, there’s a “Make images” button below the grid that starts a new conversation, allowing users to generate new images using text prompts.
 
Additionally, each image includes options for editing, saving, and sharing. The “Edit” button takes the user back to the original conversation where the image was created, enabling them to change it using new prompts. The “Select” option allows users to highlight a specific part of the image for more targeted edits.
 
This update follows the recent launch of GPT-4o-powered image generation in ChatGPT, which received praise for producing both realistic and artistic-style images.
In related news, OpenAI is reportedly developing a social media platform with similarities to X (formerly Twitter). According to The Verge, the platform is still in the early stages and currently exists as an internal prototype. The early version is said to focus on ChatGPT’s image generation abilities, integrated into a social-style feed. It is unclear whether the platform will be launched as a separate app or built directly into the existing ChatGPT interface.
