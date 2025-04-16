4chan hacked: Site slows, mod data leaks, and old boards make a comeback

Popular yet controversial imageboard website 4chan appears to have suffered a major security breach on Tuesday. Thousands of users reported issues accessing the site, with many claiming on social media that the platform had been hacked.

According to outage-tracking service Downdetector, 71 per cent of user complaints were related to the website’s functionality, suggesting a widespread disruption.

Although 4chan has yet to release an official statement, the alleged breach has triggered a wave of online speculation, with claims that the site’s source code, internal databases, emails, and moderator contact information have all been leaked.

Social media was quick to react. One user wrote: “4chan got hacked by the sharty, they restored /QA/, they leaked the jannies passwords, their IRC, the site is slowing down, this is MASSIVE.”

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “4chan just got hacked hard. The person who hacked them claimed they dumped the entire database,” sharing what appeared to be screenshots of source code and internal admin tools.

A third post described the depth of the breach: “A hacker claims to have dumped the entire database, exposing sensitive data. Screenshots show a dashboard with /v/ board stats and a phpMyAdmin interface listing database tables, confirming the breach’s depth.”

Who is behind the 4chan hack?

As of now, there is no confirmed identity or group behind the alleged attack. However, speculation is mounting. Some users believe the hackers may be connected to a fringe group from the Soyjak.party community, often referred to online as “the sharty.”

Unverified posts suggest the attackers may have exploited outdated PHP and MySQL code to breach the site. Their apparent goal: To restore a previously banned board, /QA/, and expose moderator information — potentially as payback for the board’s takedown in 2021.

This isn’t the first time 4chan has found itself in the crosshairs. In 2014, the platform’s founder Christopher Poole confirmed that a hacker had gained access to moderator credentials during an attack driven by personal motives. Business Standard cannot independently verify the authenticity of the alleged leaks or the claims made by users online.