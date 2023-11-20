Apple working on in-house cellular modem, camera sensors and more: Report

Apple is reportedly working on several key components, such as an indigenous cellular modem, MicroLED displays, camera sensors and more, for their upcoming devices.

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is building its own cellular modem, which is expected to be ready by 2026. Apple plans to replace Qualcomm’s modem components that are currently used on iPhones with their in-house chip in future lineups. However, due to development setbacks, it might take an additional two to three years to get the chip inside cellular versions of Apple Watch and iPads.

Gurman said the American tech giant is actively working on other key components as well, including a combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which is currently scheduled for 2025.

Additionally, MicroLED displays and a noninvasive glucose monitoring system that has been long in the works are expected to feature on the Apple Watch in the next generation.

Lastly, Apple is planning an in-house strategy for camera sensors.” Photography has become one of the most critical selling points of the iPhones, and the technology is core to future developments in mixed-reality and autonomous-driving industries,” said Gurman in his ‘Power On’ newsletter.





Apple is also looking to improve its existing chips with the M3 Ultra processor, which the company is reportedly working on.

Last week, MacRumors reported that Apple is reported to be working on a new thermal design for its upcoming iPhone 16 series. The next-generation iPhone models would likely feature a graphene thermal system along with a metal battery casing to reduce overheating.



The move appears to address the overheating issues experienced by some early iPhone 15 Pro owners who complained that their iPhone could get abnormally hot to touch. Back in October, Apple rolled out an iOS software update to address the thermal issue.