Apple brings RCS messaging to iPhones, does not give up on green bubble

Apple has said that starting next year, iPhones will support RCS (Rich communication messaging) messaging standard, according to a report from 9to5Mac. RCS is the newer standard that is used by most Android devices for cross-platform support.

“Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association,” Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy said in a statement. RCS messaging will work alongside iMessage on iOS devices, which will continue to be the default messaging platform for iPhones, Apple said in a statement shared with the Verge.

The news report also said that the Cupertino-based tech giant has confirmed the RCS messaging on iPhones will support reading receipts, typing indicators, high-res media sharing, and location sharing when texting between an iPhone and an Android device. However, the text threads and messages will be in green, similar to SMS messages.

Apple's decision to adopt RCS comes after repeated criticism by other smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung and Google. Recently, Google, along with other European telecommunication companies, has written to the European Commission to label the iMessage service as a ‘core platform service’ under the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA).

“Everybody should have secure and modern messaging without worrying what kind of phone they’re texting to. So glad to see Apple joining our ongoing work with the GSMA on RCS to make texting better for all”, Google SVP of platforms and ecosystems, Hiroshi Lockheimer said on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier this week, British Consumer electronic brand Nothing has announced it will soon roll out the Nothing Chats app that will support iMessage chats on its Android flagship - Nothing Phone (2). Nothing said that its chat app will also offer RCS messaging, apart from iMessage features like live typing indicators, voice notes, and full-resolution media sharing.

What is RCS messaging?



Rich Communication Services, or simply RCS, is a revamped form of messaging that comes with more functionality and security features that SMS does not provide.

When using RCS chats, messages are sent and received over the internet, unlike SMS or MMS, which are always sent through a mobile service carrier.

RCS chats-

Shows users when someone is typing.

Offer read receipts, which show when someone has read or received your message.

Send messages over mobile data and Wi-Fi.

Lets users share files and high-resolution photos.



