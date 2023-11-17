Apple may be working on graphene-based thermal components for iPhone 16

American technology giant Apple Inc is reported to be working on a new thermal design for its upcoming iPhone 16 series. According to a report by MacRumors, the next-generation iPhone models would likely feature a graphene thermal system along with a metal battery casing to reduce overheating.

The move appears to address the overheating issues experienced by some early iPhone 15 Pro owners who complained that their iPhone could get abnormally hot to touch. Back in October, Apple rolled out an iOS software update to address the thermal issue.

According to the report, Apple has been filing patents related to the use of graphene for heat dissipation in portable devices for the past few months, adding to the rumour. Graphene has higher thermal conductivity compared to copper, which is currently being used in iPhones.



While Apple transitioned from a black-foil casing on its watch’s battery to metal casing in 2021 with Series 7, an equivalent change on the iPhone is expected with the 16 Series.

Previously, it had been reported that the iPhone 16 could feature an additional button, purportedly solid-state-backed by its haptic engine. According to some news reports, Apple has named it “Capture Button” in its internal communications. Its functionality remains unclear at the moment, but the button is expected to be located below the power button and will likely be a capacitive button rather than mechanical.

Apple is reportedly moving the mmWave antenna responsible for operating 5G frequency waves at short distances to the left side of the smartphone to free up space for an additional button on the right side.