WWDC 2024 highlights and key takeaways: Summary of important announcements

visionOS 2 for Vision Pro
- Spatial Photos Experience: Enhances the immersive experience with support for spatial photos.
- New Gestures: Adds support for new gestures, improving interaction.
- SharePlay in Photos App: Allows spatial personas to engage with shared photos.
- Travel Mode: Includes train support for a better travel experience.
- Higher Display Resolution: Later this year, Vision Pro will support a resolution equivalent to two 4K displays.
iOS 18 for iPhone
- Home Screen: Apps and widgets can now be relocated, and the home screen supports customisable colours and new app icons in dark mode.
- Control Centre: Introduces a new group of controls accessible with a swipe-up gesture, showing connected home devices and allowing for quick control customisation. Controls are also accessible from the lock screen, and the Action Button can invoke these controls.
- App Lock: Independent app locking, with hidden apps placed in a secure folder.
- Messages: Includes RCS messaging support, emoji and sticker tapbacks, scheduled messages, text formatting, integrated text effects, and satellite messaging for iPhone 14 and later models.
- Mail: On-device categorisation of emails into primary, transactions, updates, and promotions (coming later this year).
- Game mode: Mac’s game mode is coming to the iPhone.
- Photos: A comprehensive redesign simplifies accessing memories and organising photos, with built-in intelligence for creating collections.
- Audio: Siri supports gestures such as nodding, voice isolation for AirPods Pro, and personalised spatial audio for gaming, with "Need for Speed Mobile" as the first title to support this feature – coming later this year.
- TV: Apple TV Plus gains an insight feature similar to Prime Video’s in-screen option and support for 21:9 format projectors.
watchOS 11 for Watch Series
- Training Load: Tailored for enthusiasts and athletes.
- Vitals App: A new app to view vital health metrics quickly.
- Cycle Tracking: Enhanced with pregnancy tracking features.
- Smart Stacks: Automatically adds widgets like weather and translation.
- Check-In: A new feature coming to the Apple Watch.
iPadOS 18 for iPad
- Floating Tab Bar: Customisable and movable into a sidebar.
- SharePlay: Allows remote control of someone else’s iPad.
- Calculator App: Finally coming to the iPad, with Apple Pencil support.
- Smart Script in Notes App: Improves handwriting using on-device machine learning, making it smoother and more legible. Pasted text appears in handwritten notes format, with support for spell check, text wrap, and copy/paste functions.
macOS Sequoia for Macs
- Wireless iPhone Mirroring: See and control your iPhone remotely using a Mac. Notifications and audio are redirected to the Mac, with mirroring supported even when the iPhone is locked. Drag-and-drop functionality is included.
- Tile Position: Facilitates quick placement of windows side by side, akin to Windows.
- Background Replacements: Available for FaceTime and Zoom.
- Passwords App: Coming to Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Windows.
Safari
- Highlights Feature: Uses machine learning to detect and present interesting content.
- Reader Mode: Now includes summaries and table of contents.
- Viewer: Brings videos front and centre with system video controls.
Apple Intelligence
- Generative Models: Designed with privacy in mind, capable of prioritising notifications, summarising content, and generating images using photos from the library.
- Personalised Actions: Across apps and Apple devices, powered by on-device intelligence available on A17 Pro and Apple Silicon from M1 chip onwards.
- Private Cloud Compute: For specialised processing that needs cloud support.
Revamped Siri
- Natural Interaction: Redesigned for more natural, relevant, and personal interactions.
- Visual Redesign: A new wake visual that glows around the device display.
- Text Input Support: Similar to other AI chatbots, with on-screen awareness.
- Contextual Actions: Drives context from personal content such as photos, messages, calendar events, etc.
- Rewriting Tool: Helps write specialised content with context awareness.
- Smart Reply: For quick replies.
- ChatGPT Integration: For content generation, coming later this year, with user permission required to send information to ChatGPT.