Apple WWDC23 to kick off with keynote on June 5: Here is event schedule

Apple has announced the schedule for its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC), which is set to kick off on June 5 with a keynote address. Free for all developers, the WWDC23 will take place in an online format from June 5 through June 9. However, Apple has arranged for in-person special experience at Apple Park on opening day for developers and students.

“The packed week of events and activities will help developers learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and experts through one-on-one labs and activities in Slack for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games,” said Apple.

Apple WWDC23 schedule

Event: Keynote

Date and time: June 5, 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST)

The WWDC23 will kick off with a keynote address where Apple will detail updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Event: Platforms State of the Union

Date and time: June 5, 1:30 pm PDT (June 6, 2:00 am IST)

In this session, Apple will detail how developers can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Event: Apple Design Awards

Date and time: June 5, 6:30 pm PDT (June 6, 7:00 am IST)

Apple said its Design Awards recognises and celebrates the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise that Apple developers bring to their work. The Apple Design Awards will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Access to experts

Apple said developers can get answers to their technical, design, and App Store questions — including how to improve their app’s presence on the store — with Apple experts in one-on-one online lab appointments. From June 6-9, session videos will be posted daily on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Activities

In addition to session videos and one-on-one labs, Apple will host activities all week online in Slack to help developers engage in technical discussions with Apple engineers and designers, get answers to their questions, and connect with each other.