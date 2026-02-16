Which AI models will India unveil at 2026 Impact Summit: Details here

URIndia is hosting one of the largest global gatherings focused on artificial intelligence (AI) this week, welcoming industry leaders, top tech executives and AI researchers from across the world. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 , beginning Monday in New Delhi, aims at addressing the benefits and risks of the rising use of AI.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier said that India’s home-grown AI models are ready for public release and will be presented at the summit. Here's a look at the AI models the country is set to unveil at the summit.

What AI models will India unveil at Impact Summit?

One of the key launches will come from BharatGen, a government-supported group formed by leading engineering institutions. It will introduce Param2, a 17-billion-parameter AI model that works in 22 Indian languages, Bloomberg reported.

Several startups will also present their innovations at the summit. These include Cognitii, which is working to expand access to special needs education through technology and Fifth Sense, which has developed sign language translation gloves to improve communication. Baeru is building an AI-driven waste intelligence system to improve waste management, while NariRaksha.AI focuses on using artificial intelligence to prevent harassment and strengthen digital trust. ALSO READ | AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off in Delhi today: Key sessions to watch Startup Sarvam AI, which is backed by global investors, is also set to unveil a larger model designed mainly for voice-based use. Both projects aim to introduce low-cost AI to a vast population and generate more data to help transform sectors from classrooms to clinics to crop fields, the report said.

AI Impact Summit 2026 The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It builds on earlier meetings such as the UK AI Safety Summit, the AI Seoul Summit, the France AI Action Summit and the Global AI Summit on Africa. The focus is on moving beyond speeches and promises to real cooperation, clear goals and practical results in global AI governance. The summit aims to ensure that AI supports inclusive growth, social progress and innovation that benefits people and protects the planet. At the same time, it recognises challenges such as job disruption, bias and rising energy use, and calls for measurable action to manage both the benefits and risks of AI.

Who is attending AI Impact Summit 2026? Top global tech leaders and AI researchers are expected at the summit. The guest list includes Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, and Alexandr Wang of Meta Platforms. Indian industry leaders such as Mukesh D Ambani, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Salil Parekh, Nikesh Arora and Shantanu Narayen are also expected to attend. Well-known AI researchers such as Yann LeCun and Arthur Mensch will also be attending the summit. On the final two days of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a keynote speech, followed by remarks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.