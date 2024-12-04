Vivo X200 series: OS version, AI features, camera specs and battery details

Vivo is set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone series, the Vivo X200, in India on December 12. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed specifications, including details on the camera, battery, and new artificial intelligence features powered by Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15.

The Vivo X200 series was first launched in China in October, with three models: Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. However, only the standard and Pro models will be available in India, while the compact flagship variant remains exclusive to China.

Vivo X200 Series: Camera

The Vivo X200 Pro will feature a 200MP telephoto camera co-developed with the German optics brand Zeiss. According to the company, the new sensor will enable several advanced imaging features, including a 135mm portrait focal length, Telephoto Macro mode with AI autofocus, Telephoto Nightscape mode, 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video, and more.

Additionally, the smartphone will feature a secondary “V3+ imaging chip” to enhance image processing. It will also come with Slow-shutter HDR technology, which the company claims will add depth and detail to every frame.

While details of the primary camera and ultra-wide lens have not been disclosed, it is expected that these will be similar to the Chinese variant, where the X200 Pro comes equipped with the same 200MP telephoto lens. The base X200 model is also expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart.

Vivo X200 Series: Performance and Battery

Both the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. The smartphones will introduce Semi-Solid State Battery technology in India, with the base model featuring a 5,800mAh battery and the Pro model a 6,000mAh battery. Both devices will support 90W wired charging, while 30W wireless charging will be exclusive to the Pro model.

There are no changes to the battery specifications for the Indian market.

Vivo X200 Series: FunTouch OS 15

The Vivo X200 series will run on FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15. This version is a rebranded iteration of OriginOS 5, which powers the series in China. FunTouch OS 15 will include most of the AI-powered features from OriginOS, such as AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, and AI-powered gallery search. However, Google’s Gemini will serve as the default virtual assistant, replacing Vivo’s proprietary AI assistant found in OriginOS. The update will also introduce Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature.

Vivo X200 Series: Design and Display

The X200 Pro will feature a quad-curved 6.78-inch ZEISS Master Color display with LTPO technology, allowing dynamic refresh rates between 1-120Hz. The base model will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with refresh rates ranging from 60-120Hz.

The X200 Pro will measure 8.20mm in thickness and be available in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey. The base model will be 7.99mm thick and offered in Cosmos Black and Natural Green.

Although the display specifications for the Indian variants mirror those of the Chinese models, colour options will be limited in India. For example, while the X200 Pro launched in China in several colours, including white and a shade of blue, it will only be available in black and grey in India.

Vivo X200 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, LTPO, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1), 200MP telephoto (Samsung HP9, 3.7x zoom)

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh, 90W wired charging, 30W wireless charging

OS: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15

Vivo X200: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1), 50MP telephoto (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom)

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5800mAh, 90W wired charging

OS: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15