Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Moglix signs initial pact with DPIIT for manufacturing incubation programme

Moglix signs initial pact with DPIIT for manufacturing incubation programme

The initiative aims to equip growth phase startups with tools, resources, and opportunities to accelerate their progress and drive innovation in the manufacturing sector, Moglix said

Moglix, Rahul Garg
The programme will support over 25 growth phase startups in industries such as chemicals, automotive infrastructure and green energy (Photo: Sanjay K Sharma)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

B2B e-commerce platform Moglix on Wednesday said it has signed an initial pact with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for manufacturing incubation programme.

The initiative aims to equip growth phase startups with tools, resources, and opportunities to accelerate their progress and drive innovation in the manufacturing sector, Moglix said.

The programme will support over 25 growth phase startups in industries such as chemicals, automotive infrastructure and green energy, Moglix said.

These startups will participate in the 12-month manufacturing incubation programme offering access to Moglix's extensive mentor network, supply chain infrastructure, and financial support via its NBFC arm Credlix, it said.

"This collaboration is a transformative step for India's manufacturing sector. By combining Moglix's technological expertise with DPIIT's strategic guidance, we aim to build a sustainable, innovation-driven manufacturing economy that empowers entrepreneurs and aligns with India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub," said Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Moglix.

DPIIT, on its part, will enhance the programme's reach through the startup India ecosystem, facilitating adoption, resource-sharing, and nationwide outreach, according to the platform.

More From This Section

OnePlus Community Sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, and more

Vivo X200 series: OS version, AI features, camera specs and battery details

Amazon announces 'Nova' family of foundation models amid generative AI wave

Apple to foray into foldable phone segment in 2026 with a flip-style iPhone

At least 20% cybercrimes involve dark web usage by attackers: Report

"Startups are catalysts for India's economic and technological progress. This Memorandum of understanding with Moglix underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, nurturing entrepreneurship, and building a resilient manufacturing ecosystem aligned with India's vision of self-reliance," Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT said.

Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, this initiative will provide startups with collaborations, investment opportunities, and resources to create globally competitive products. It also aims to increase India's manufacturing contribution to GDP and help startups expand into international markets, Moglix stated.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Moglix to invest $50 million in Credlix for expansion in USA, Mexico

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 100 pts to 80,950; Nifty at 24,450; Broader market gains

Members should refrain from interjecting till permitted: LS speaker

About Rs 15 trn required for adding power generation capacity in 2022-27

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Ding to start with white vs Gukesh in Game 8

Topics :MoglixDPIITIncubation programmeincubation policye commerceB2B startups

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story