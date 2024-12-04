Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

OnePlus Community Sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, and more

In the OnePlus Community sale, the OnePlus 12 and 12r are offered at a discount of Rs 6,000. Moreover, its foldable Open Apex Edition is available with bank discount of Rs 20,000

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
OnePlus India has announced the return of its Community Sale, offering discounts, bank offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options across its range of smartphones, tablets, watches, and wireless earbuds. The sale is live now and will conclude on December 17. The offers are available on select OnePlus products purchased through the company's official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and offline retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

OnePlus Community Sale: Offers

Discounts are applicable on the current-generation flagship OnePlus 12 series models, along with a bank offers on the OnePlus Open Apex Edition foldable smartphone. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord series smartphones are also available with offers. Below are the details:
Smartphones
  OnePlus 12

  • Launch Price: Rs 64,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 6,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 7,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 9 months
OnePlus 12r
  • Price: Rs 39,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 6,000 (on select variants)
  • Bank Discount: Rs 3,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
OnePlus Open Apex Edition
  • Price: Rs 1,49,999
  • Bank Discount: Rs 20,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months
OnePlus Nord 4
  • Price: Rs 29,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 3,000 (on select variants)
  • Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
Tablets
  OnePlus Pad 2
  • Price: Rs 39,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 2,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 3,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 9 months
OnePlus Pad Go
  • Price: Rs 19,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 3,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
Accessories
  OnePlus Watch 2
  • Price: Rs 24,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 3,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months
OnePlus Watch 2r
  • Price: Rs 17,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 3,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
  • Price: Rs 11,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 1,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 1,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months
Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaChinese smartphones

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

