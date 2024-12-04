OnePlus Community Sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, and more

OnePlus India has announced the return of its Community Sale, offering discounts, bank offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options across its range of smartphones, tablets, watches, and wireless earbuds. The sale is live now and will conclude on December 17. The offers are available on select OnePlus products purchased through the company's official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and offline retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

OnePlus Community Sale: Offers

Discounts are applicable on the current-generation flagship OnePlus 12 series models, along with a bank offers on the OnePlus Open Apex Edition foldable smartphone. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord series smartphones are also available with offers. Below are the details:

Smartphones

OnePlus 12

Launch Price: Rs 64,999 onwards

Discount: Rs 6,000

Bank Discount: Rs 7,000

No-interest EMI: Up to 9 months

OnePlus 12r

Price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Discount: Rs 6,000 (on select variants)

Bank Discount: Rs 3,000

No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months

OnePlus Open Apex Edition

Price: Rs 1,49,999

Bank Discount: Rs 20,000

No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months

OnePlus Nord 4

Price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Discount: Rs 3,000 (on select variants)

Bank Discount: Rs 2,000

No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months

Tablets

OnePlus Pad 2

Price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Discount: Rs 2,000

Bank Discount: Rs 3,000

No-interest EMI: Up to 9 months

OnePlus Pad Go

Price: Rs 19,999 onwards

Discount: Rs 3,000

Bank Discount: Rs 2,000

Accessories

OnePlus Watch 2

Price: Rs 24,999 onwards

Discount: Rs 3,000

Bank Discount: Rs 2,000

No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months

OnePlus Watch 2r

Price: Rs 17,999 onwards

Discount: Rs 3,000

Bank Discount: Rs 2,000

No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months

OnePlus Buds Pro 3