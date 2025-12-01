Assassin's Creed Shadows' story may end with Claws of Awaji, hints Ubisoft

French video game publisher Ubisoft has said that the Assassin's Creed Shadows game might not get a second story expansion, beyond the existing Claws of Awaji DLC update. Assassin’s Creed Shadows associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois confirmed the update during an interview with YouTuber JorRaptor. When questioned about the possibility of another major DLC comparable to Claws of Awaji, Lemay-Comtois clarified that Ubisoft currently has no plans for a second expansion.

He said, “With the caveat that anything can happen in the future, as Mirage just proved and as crossover stories from Odyssey to Valhalla also proved before it, things could come up in the future. But as of now, at this moment, for year two, there is no expansion on the size of Awaji planned currently.” This confirms that gamers should not expect any DLC expansion at least for a year, and even after that, it might not see the light of day.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300 series with Zeiss imaging to be launched on Dec 2: What to expect Assassin’s Creed Shadows updates Since its release in March, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has seen multiple patches aimed at refining its parkour and overall gameplay experience. The title also received its first major DLC, Claws of Awaji, in September, an update that introduced a new explorable island and roughly ten hours of additional missions. However, now, the news of not offering a second expansion represents a noticeable shift from Ubisoft’s usual post-launch approach for the franchise. Games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla were supported for years, receiving numerous story add-ons and continuous content drops.

Even this year, Ubisoft continued that trend elsewhere by releasing the free Valley of Memory DLC for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Arriving on November 18, the update brought a fresh location, an added story chapter, and new gameplay elements to Mirage players. ALSO READ: iQOO 15: A flagship smartphone worthy of performance, battery, and display What is Assassin’s Creed Shadows Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a game set in feudal Japan and lets you play as two protagonists: Naoe, a stealth-driven shinobi, and Yasuke, a samurai built for direct, heavy combat. The gameplay switches between silent infiltration, parkour, and open-weapon encounters, with weather and time of day affecting how you approach missions.