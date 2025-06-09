Asus unveils ROG Ally handheld gaming consoles: What's new in 2025 models

These devices blend Xbox and Windows experiences in a console-like handheld format, addressing long-standing usability issues on small screens.

According to Microsoft, the new handheld gaming consoles from Asus boot directly into a streamlined Xbox interface instead of the standard Windows desktop. This full-screen mode removes unnecessary clutter, improves memory usage, and enhances battery efficiency. Users still have the option to switch back to desktop mode if needed.

The interface unifies libraries across platforms—Steam, Epic Games Store, Game Pass, and others—into a controller-friendly layout. Additional updates to Xbox Game Bar allow users to access settings, notifications, and apps like Discord using only the controller. Users can even log in with a PIN using the controller, mirroring the console experience.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 9 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Comparison

Both models feature Xbox-style grips and impulse triggers, designed to enhance comfort and tactile feedback. The Ally X adds haptics to simulate terrain and combat sensations in games. Microsoft claims that the new Xbox mode consumes one-third less power in sleep mode, further improving battery life.