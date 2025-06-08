Meta eyes $10 billion investment in data labeling AI startup Scale AI

Meta Platforms is reportedly in advanced discussions to invest over $10 billion in artificial intelligence startup Scale AI. According to a Bloomberg report, the financing, if finalised, would represent Meta's largest external investment in AI to date and one of the most significant private funding rounds in the sector's history .

The terms of the deal are reportedly still under negotiation and could change. So far, Meta and Scale AI have not commented on the discussions.

Scale AI's growth and valuation trajectory

Founded in 2016 by CEO Alexandr Wang, Scale AI specialises in data labeling services essential for training machine learning models. The company has experienced rapid growth, generating approximately $870 million in revenue in 2024 and projecting to double that figure to $2 billion in 2025.