WWDC25: Apple keynote at 10:30pm on June 9 - where to watch, what to expect

At WWDC25, Apple is expected to introduce a major visual redesign across iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, aiming to deliver a more consistent experience across all Apple devices

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Apple kicks off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25) today, June 9, with a keynote event scheduled for 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). The conference will run through June 13, during which Apple will unveil what's next across its software platforms. The keynote will be live-streamed on Apple’s website, official YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app. You can also watch it live through the video embedded at the end of this article.

Apple WWDC25 keynote: Event details

  • Venue: Apple Park, Cupertino, California
  • Time: 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST)
  • Livestream: Apple’s website, official YouTube channel, Apple TV app

Apple WWDC 2025: Event schedule

Following the keynote, Apple will host the Platforms State of the Union session, offering a deeper look at the new tools and technologies available for developers. This session will be available to stream via the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer’s YouTube channel. On-demand playback will also be made available.
 
Throughout the week, Apple will host over 100 technical sessions to provide insights into the company’s latest frameworks and software capabilities. These will be accessible through Apple Developer platforms, along with supporting documentation and developer guides.
 
Apple will also offer group labs and one-on-one consultations for members of the Apple Developer Programme and the Apple Developer Enterprise Programme. 

Apple WWDC 2025: What to expect

Platform updates

Apple is expected to unveil a major visual overhaul across iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. A new unified design language may include translucent menus, motion effects, and consistent interface elements across devices.
 
In addition, Apple may introduce a new versioning scheme for its operating systems. For instance, the upcoming iPhone software could be branded as iOS 26 instead of iOS 19, bringing naming consistency across the ecosystem.
 
Beyond aesthetics, Apple is likely to announce updates to its native apps. Notably, Game Centre is expected to become a cross-platform gaming hub for launching games, tracking achievements, and accessing curated content. The Health app may also see AI-powered wellness and tracking features added.

Apple Intelligence and Siri

While not expected to take centre stage, Apple Intelligence may still receive meaningful upgrades. A new software development kit (SDK) could allow developers to better integrate Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools into their own apps. Apple may also deepen partnerships with third-party AI providers like Google and Anthropic, expanding beyond its current integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Apple is also expected to preview a revamped, LLM-based Siri with features such as on-screen awareness, personal context understanding, and more conversational capabilities.

iPhone 17 Air preview

A teaser image shared by Apple, titled “Sleek Peek,” has fuelled speculation that the company may preview its anticipated ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air during today’s keynote.
The device is rumoured to feature a 5.5mm thin body—making it Apple’s slimmest smartphone to date—and may replace the Plus model in the iPhone 17 line-up. Reports suggest a 6.6-inch display, A19 chip, and 24MP front camera, though launch is still expected in September.

Apple WWDC25 keynote: Livestream

Topics :Apple Apple WWDCApple iOSTechnology

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

