Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 9 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 9, giving players a chance to claim exclusive in-game items at no cost. These rewards include outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-edition collectibles that enhance the gaming experience.

Since each code has a limited redemption window and usage cap, players should act quickly to avoid missing out.

Here are the working redeem codes for today, along with a step-by-step guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 9 are:

F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5

F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7

F3L7K1J9H5G2F8E4

F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3

F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5

F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4

F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8

F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4

F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5

F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6

F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3

F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4

F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8

F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the rewards are sent straight to the player's in-game mailbox. For currencies like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately.