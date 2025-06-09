Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 9 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 9 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for June 9. Players can follow the detailed guide below to redeem the codes

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 9, giving players a chance to claim exclusive in-game items at no cost. These rewards include outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-edition collectibles that enhance the gaming experience.
 
Since each code has a limited redemption window and usage cap, players should act quickly to avoid missing out.
 
Here are the working redeem codes for today, along with a step-by-step guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 9 are:
  • F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5
  • F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7
  • F3L7K1J9H5G2F8E4
  • F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
  • F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5
  • F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4
  • F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8
  • F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4
  • F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5
  • F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6
  • F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3
  • F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4
  • F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8
  • F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currencies like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately.
 
The rewards may include themed skins from Rebel Academy, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic items to enhance gameplay.
 
Note that each code can only be used 500 times per day and remains active for 12 hours, so players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

