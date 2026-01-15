BGMI 4.2 update released: Peaky Blinders skins to RE bikes, what's new

Krafton India released the BGMI 4.2 update on January 15, retiring the 4.1 winter-themed update. The new version brings Primewood Genesis, a fantasy-driven theme mode that adds elements of magic to the battleground. It also includes collaborations with Royal Enfield and Peaky Blinders, integrating Continental GT 650 and Bullet 350 bikes and bringing Peaky Blinders gang characters, and Thomas Shelby voice pack to the game, available January 19 onwards.

BGMI 4.2 update: What’s new

Primewood Genesis theme mode

The BGMI 4.2 update introduces a new theme mode called Primewood Genesis. Unlike earlier seasonal modes, Primewood Genesis is built around shared progression, where player activity across matches contributes to changes in the environment.

At the centre of the mode is a World Tree progress system, which tracks collective player actions and unlocks new abilities as milestones are reached. Matches take place in reworked areas featuring mutant plants, evolving structures, and control zones that affect combat and movement. The mode also adds a central gameplay area called the Primewood Heart, which enables mechanics such as shields, teleport gates, healing zones, and traps. Players can collect Magic Seeds that persist across matches and can be harvested for rewards, while hostile plant enemies guard high-value loot areas. New abilities, weapons, and vehicles Primewood Genesis adds several new gameplay mechanics focused on mobility and area control. These include Flora-wings for short-distance flight and repositioning, and Targeting Vines, which can bind enemies and create destructible shields.

New combat and traversal additions include: Honey Badger overgrowth variant: New weapon that features kill-based health restoration and explosive seed capsules.

Bramblewood Scorpion: A stealth-focused vehicle capable of burrowing and attacks.

Cherry Blossom Deer: A two-seater vehicle added for faster movement. Royal Enfield and Peaky Blinders collaborations The update brings two new collaborations. From January 19, BGMI will feature the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Bullet 350 as in-game vehicles, along with Royal Enfield-themed event crates and rewards. Additionally, the game will introduce Peaky Blinders gang-style character skins and a Thomas Shelby voice pack, adding new cosmetic and audio elements to the game.

India-focused seasonal exchange events BGMI 4.2 includes limited-time exchange events tied to Indian calendar moments and esports milestones. These include a Republic Day Exchange, a BGIS Exchange, and a Holi Exchange. Each event offers permanent rewards, themed space gifts, and event-specific crate coupons, with some rewards linked to the Royal Enfield collaboration. Ranked cycle system overhaul The update introduces a new Ranked cycle system, which resets every three seasons under a six-month honour framework. As per Krafton India, promotion rules have been tightened, especially for higher ranks, with greater emphasis on individual performance. New additions include Cycle Currency, new treasure chests, revised S28 promotion matches, and updated honour mark progression aimed at making ranked advancement more structured and consistent.