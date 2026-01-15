BGMI redeem codes released on January 15: How to claim Desert Prince outfit

On January 15, Krafton India published 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, giving players the opportunity to unlock a range of cosmetic rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, and other visual items. The Desert Prince outfit is included in this latest batch of rewards.

Krafton has clarified that all rewards must be redeemed only through BGMI’s official redemption website. The company also noted that codes sourced from unofficial channels, or redeemed through unauthorised platforms will not be recognised as valid.

BGMI official redeem codes

HRZCZQ79EJS5ADS7

HRZDZTN4H5B9MBAJ

HRZEZKM7DB3GQUBG

HRZFZSSA4T8S959Q

HRZGZDH5KACQPQQJ

HRZHZ99KE79WR8RW

HRZIZ6JRSWB3QKT6

HRZJZHJDVUXAVWVB

HRZKZNWN67KKPN6D

HRZLZBE6B5BGG646

HRZMZE9A9VA5RTW6

HRZNZJ5UA69T35XP

HRZOZBXMRXF7AQ6W

HRZPZW8NNEE79D63

HRZQZ8XW3PKDCSCU

HRZRZAPK76MHFNDV

HRZVZ54FEM446GPR

HRZTZTVBQ5V8RPUB

HRZUZASPMPRP4AX5

HRZBAZ5D5H583CSQ

HRZBBZHEGQQCFDND

HRZBCZCJ697PXM7M

HRZBDZPX6XDGNFP7

HRZBEZFPGT7TRM5F

HRZBFZNV48W5PJWD

HRZBGZBPQANJ5C89

HRZBHZ3EUAG9XX6J

HRZBIZ93UMTGAGVA

HRZBJZMFPE4N9P36

HRZBKZRW4FQMKXEJ

HRZBLZQXVCH8TK6W

HRZBMZEAJRVRUN5D

HRZBNZHR5DXE3QNA

HRZBOZK4D5JWGFQV

HRZBPZ5S4W6HT7B4

HRZBQZPBTJGRB4X6

HRZBRZQD3VSHE4RG

HRZBVZ7MSUJPJXNE

HRZBTZPTJQUPRB86

HRZBUZ5KV8XTBC86

HRZCAZBU5CF4J6UJ

HRZCBZF537E9K689

HRZCCZW45XUVJ9E9

HRZCDZKCTPPWHVWN

HRZCEZJNKAUSWEX8

HRZCFZ5W7M6FP83V

HRZCGZKXEGC8CT4K

HRZCHZ7DJAPND4RD

HRZCIZS68CHQPPE6

HRZCJZDVFBA7D577

HRZCKZQEVDMXVPAA

HRZCLZSJVUDJ79NU

HRZCMZH7KJ8A6EJJ

HRZCNZFGBJWJT4V5

HRZCOZ64D4DSHPVD

HRZCPZWC5MF4GCCA

HRZCQZCCTMPKH695

HRZCRZ9E5KJC5SAS

HRZCVZ8XU9UE3ASG

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules