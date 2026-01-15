Marvel Rivals Season 6 to go live on January 16 with Deadpool: What's new
Marvel Rivals Season 6 goes live on January 16, adding Deadpool as a playable character alongside new story content, system upgrades, competitive rewards and gameplay fixes
NetEase Games is rolling out Season 6 of Marvel Rivals on January 16, bringing a new playable hero, fresh story content, system upgrades, competitive changes and multiple limited-time events. The update will require server downtime of around two hours starting at 9:00 AM UTC (02:30 PM IST) on January 16. Once live, players will see Deadpool join the roster, alongside updates to progression systems, competitive rewards and in-game modes. Here’s an overview of what’s coming in the Season 6 update.
Marvel Rivals patch notes: What’s new
Deadpool joins the playable roster
Deadpool is now a playable hero in Marvel Rivals. He uses melee weapons such as katanas, features self-healing abilities and includes extensive voice lines. He becomes available once the update goes live.
New story content
Season 6 introduces a new narrative series titled “Night at the Museum,” along with additional Deadpool-focused lore called “Hero In His Own Mind.” These expand the game’s ongoing storyline.
Hero Proficiency changes
Hero Proficiency has been expanded with additional levels and rewards. Any Proficiency players earned before Season 6 will automatically convert into the new system, unlocking rewards immediately based on progress already made.
Photo mode added
A new photo mode is now available in the Times Square map. Players can adjust camera angles, apply filters and capture in-game moments for sharing.
Controller setting sharing
Players can now save and share controller configurations, allowing others to use custom layouts without recreating them manually.
Season 6 battle pass
The new battle pass, titled “Museum Ticket,” includes 10 new character costumes. Featured characters include Invisible Woman, Venom and Mantis.
Limited-time events
- Whac-A-Jeff: A new seasonal event where players can unlock a free Jeff the Land Shark – 8-Bit Bash costume
- Gone Nutty For Gifts: Extended until January 29, 2026
- Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival: Also runs until January 29, 2026
Competitive rewards
Season 6 adds new nameplate frames, badges and ranked rewards. Players reaching Gold tier or higher will unlock a Deadpool-themed costume.
Mode removal
The Resource Rumble mode and its associated map have been removed from Quick Match.
Esports and tournament updates
The Marvel Rivals Championship (MRC) Season 6 continues with the same Platinum 3 entry requirement. Rewards are now available for all participants, including teams eliminated in open qualifiers. Future seasons will introduce Champion Points, which will affect promotion and qualification for the 2026 Ignite Series.
Fixes and performance improvements
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the scoreboard after spectating matches in Custom Games within Tournament Rooms, preventing them from exiting the results screen properly
- PC install size reduced by 15 per cent
- New experimental mouse optimisation option for high polling rate mice
- Bug fixes for Thor, Magneto, Punisher, Doctor Strange and projectile damage behaviour
