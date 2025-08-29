Friday, August 29, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 in India with Galaxy AI feature: Price, specs

Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 in India with Galaxy AI feature: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 77,990 onwards, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 offers Galaxy AI features such as AI Photo Remaster, AI Select, Transcript Assist, as well as Google's Circle to Search on PC

Samsung Galaxy Book5

Samsung Galaxy Book5 (Image: Samsung)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book5 laptop in India. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 offers several advanced AI features such as AI Photo Remaster, AI Select, Transcript Assist, as well as Google’s Circle to Search on PC. The company said that the new laptop is designed to enhance users’ productivity and creativity.

Samsung Galaxy Book5: India pricing

  • Galaxy Book 5 with Intel Core Ultra 5 (225U): Rs 77,990 onwards
  • Galaxy Book 5 with Intel Core Ultra 7 (255U): Rs 87,990 onwards
The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 is offered in a single Grey colour variant. 

Samsung Galaxy Book5: Availability and offers

The new Samsung Galaxy Book5 is now available for purchase on Samsung’s website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised retail stores, and other online portals.
 

Also Read

Tech Wrap August 28

Tech Wrap Aug 28: Samsung Galaxy event, Amazfit fitness trackers, WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Galaxy Watch 8 series review: Nails it, if you have a Samsung smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Event on September 4 (Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy event on September 4: Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 series expected

Tech Wrap August 27

Tech Wrap Aug 27: Apple Awe dropping, Gemini Nano Banana, Spotify Messages

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Thin and light frame, big capacity battery expected

As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the new Galaxy Book5 can avail bank cashback up to Rs 10,000. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to twenty-four months.

Samsung Galaxy Book5: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with an anti-glare coating for reducing reflections. The laptop is available with two processor configurations: Intel Core Ultra 5 (225U) and Intel Core Ultra 7 (255U). Further, it can be configured with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.
The company said that the new Galaxy Book5 offers over thirty-eight per cent improvement in graphics performance compared to the Galaxy Book4, while offering 12 TOPS (Tera operations per second) powerful Neural processing unit (NPU) for improved on-device AI capabilities. Samsung also stated that the Galaxy Book5 offers a wide range of ports to support versatile connectivity needs. It packs a 61.2Wh battery which is said to last up to nineteen hours of video playback on a single charge.
 
As for the integrated AI features, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 features the following tools:
  • AI Photo Remaster
  • AI Select
  • Transcript Assist on PC
  • Circle to Search on PC
  • Copilot with Hot Key
In addition to this, the Galaxy Book5 gets ecosystem features like Multi-control, Second Screen, Quick Share, and more when used alongside a compatible Samsung Galaxy device.

Samsung Galaxy Book5: Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch display, Full HD resolution, Anti-glare technology
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 (225U) / Intel Core Ultra 7 (255U)
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB
  • Storage: 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 61.2Wh (up to 19hrs of video playback)
  • OS: Windows 11

More From This Section

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass

Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched with AI calling features: Price, specs

Amazfit Balance 2, Helio Strap

Amazfit Balance 2 and screen-free Helio Strap launched: Price, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with AI NC, 3D audio support launched: Price, features

ASUS Vivobook AI PC

Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Vivo T4 Pro 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: Know price, specs

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Laptops artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon