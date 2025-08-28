AI, slowdown and US visa reforms put Indian IT services industry in flux

The Indian IT services industry, already grappling with slowing growth and the disruptive rise of artificial intelligence (AI), is facing a fresh challenge: tightening US visa norms. The latest warning came from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has called for an overhaul of the visa programme.

In an interview with Fox News, Lutnick said he was involved in revamping the H-1B visa system. “We’re going to change that programme because that’s terrible, right? We’re going to change the green card,” he said. “That’s the gold card that’s coming. And that’s when we’re going to start picking the best people to come into this country. It’s time for that to change.”

According to him, the average green card recipient earns $66,000 a year, compared with $75,000 for an average American worker. “It’s like picking the bottom core,” he remarked. India’s tech sector is projected to reach $270 billion in FY26, with IT services contributing more than $137 billion. A significant change in the visa programme will be a major concern, as the sector has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa system. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, petitions have already reached the congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa cap and the 20,000 visas under the US advanced degree exemption (the master’s cap) for FY26. Immigration data show that Indian nationals have accounted for over 70 per cent of new H-1B allocations annually.

Attempts to reach Nasscom for comment failed, and emails to TCS, Infosys and Wipro remained unanswered at the time of going to print. Industry executives, who have been on a wait-and-watch mode since President Trump’s return to power, said the sector has grown large and resilient enough not to be shaken by visa reforms. “It is good to have the H-1B visa option but if tomorrow things happen to change, it is not the end of the world. For the industry this is not about immigration, this is about talent mobility. If there is a project that needs to be delivered, we need to move people and bring them back. The industry is at a much more mature level, where such measures will have some impact but will not be a setback,” said a senior executive of a large IT services firm who has since moved into an advisory role.

Hansa Iyengar, Practice Leader for BFS and IT services at HfS Research, said the new merit-based system will prioritise high-skilled workers rather than low-cost roles. “This trend has been accelerating for several years. System integrators will have to file at higher wage levels, lean more on L-1 and STEM-OPT where applicable, localise US hiring and expand nearshore centres.” She added that most IT services providers already have 50–70 per cent of onsite staff who are not visa-reliant, a share likely to increase. “Another major impact will be an accelerated shift towards AI and automation to reduce dependence on people-heavy models. Expect greater investments in AI-first solutions to support services,” Iyengar said.

Executives said the main impact would be on margins, due to rising costs, delays in ramp-ups and project execution difficulties caused by skill shortages. Smaller IT players are expected to be hit harder than their larger peers. “Even after two to three decades I can confidently say that H-1B has been used as a skill filler. Having said that, we are worried because rules are changing overnight. There is no system anymore,” said another senior executive. A senior analyst, requesting anonymity, said such comments were not new. “Dependency on visas has been declining for several years. The impact will be felt mainly in project ramp-ups,” he said.

For larger players, localisation has been a long-term strategy. TCS, Infosys and Wipro have all built campus hiring programmes in the US. According to industry sources, TCS employs close to 50,000 people in the US, more than half of whom are local hires. Its Pace Ports represent investments in local markets to tap innovation and skillsets across the US, UK, Europe and Japan. Infosys, in its FY25 annual report, also highlighted localisation efforts. “With the objective of creating differentiated talent pools and ecosystems in our markets, we made significant investments in expanding our local workforce in the United States, UK, Europe, Japan, China, Canada and Australia. We established innovation hubs, nearshore centres and digital design studios across geographies. Further, we expanded our university and community college partnerships to aid internships, recruitment, training and joint research,” the company said.