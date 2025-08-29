Friday, August 29, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: August 29 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max: August 29 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for August 29. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem today's codes and win exclusive rewards

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for August 29, giving players the chance to unlock rewards such as exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game collectibles.
 
Since these codes come with both time and usage limits, they need to be redeemed promptly before they expire or reach the maximum claim threshold.
 
You can find the list of active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to use them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 29 are:
 

  • QWTY89VCXZLK
  • ASCV45LKJHGT
  • ZXJH78GFDSAT
  • MNIU12MNBVCD
  • PLWE90QAZXCW
  • ERTY34LKJMNL
  • DFGH67GHJKLT
  • CVBN23BNMLQP
  • JKLY56POIUYC
  • WERZ89ASDFGH
  • BNNM12ZXCVBH
  • VBNM45QWERTN
  • FGHY78POIUAD
  • HGFT01LKJHGN
  • NBVC34ASDFZA
  • LKHJ67QWERTY
  • POIU90ZXCNMQ
  • TREQ23ASDFGJ
  • YUIP56BNMLKO
  • MNBV78ERTYUI

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds, if included, are credited immediately to the account.
 
The codes can unlock exclusive rewards such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition cosmetic items. 
 
Since each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically remains active for only around twelve hours, players are advised to redeem them quickly before they lapse.
First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

