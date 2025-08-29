Meta’s social media platform Threads is reportedly testing a feature that lets users share long-form text through “text attachments.” Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that the option allows people to attach blocks of text to a single post instead of splitting them across multiple updates. The feature is designed to make it easier for users to share extended thoughts, news snippets, or book excerpts with formatting tools for styling.

Threads’ text attachments feature: Details

Threads allows you to create posts up to 500 characters in length, with the option to include links, photos, carousels, and videos up to five minutes long. Until now, Threads users have had to rely on workarounds such as screenshots from notes apps to share content that exceeds the character limit. With this feature, posts can now display a preview of long-form content inside a grey box, which can be expanded to read in full.