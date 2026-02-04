Electronic Arts unveils Apex Legends Breach update's highlights: What's new

Electronic Arts has unveiled highlights of Apex Legends: Breach, a new seasonal update that introduces destructible Hardlight Mesh windows, Legend reworks, Ranked mode changes, and expanded audio controls. The update also marks the game’s seven-year anniversary with a limited-time rewards track. Apex Legends: Breach will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via the EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam. The update rolls out on February 10.

What is Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale shooter developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. Set in the Titanfall universe, the game features squad-based combat, unique playable characters known as Legends, and a strong focus on movement, abilities, and team coordination.

For the uninitiated, Apex Legends: Breach is the name of the game’s upcoming seasonal update, introducing new gameplay mechanics, balance changes, and feature updates rather than a standalone release.

What’s new in Apex Legends: Breach

Destructible Hardlight Mesh windows

The headline gameplay change in Breach is the introduction of Hardlight Mesh, a new tactical mechanic that replaces open windows in many existing structures. These destructible windows appear on Broken Moon, World’s Edge, E-District, and in the Firing Range.

Hardlight protects players from incoming fire but can be broken, with certain weapon classes and Legend abilities dealing increased damage. Controller-class Legends can rebuild and reinforce Hardlight, with up to four reinforced Hardlight windows active at a time, adding a new layer of building defence and breach-focused combat.

Legend updates and reworks

Breach brings Legend updates, led by a full rework for Fuse, including a redesigned ultimate ability, changes to his tactical, and new upgrades. Bloodhound and Catalyst also receive kit updates, positioning them as part of a broader balance pass aimed at close-quarters combat and defensive play.

EA has confirmed that detailed explanations of these changes will be shared ahead of release through Designer’s Notes on February 6, followed by full Patch Notes on February 9.

Dropship returns to Ranked

After several seasons of experimentation, EA is bringing back the dropship start in Ranked matches. Controlled drop zones are being removed following player feedback that they introduced too much randomness and reduced player agency.

With the dropship returning, Ranked players will once again have full control over drop timing, landing locations, and early rotations, while EA continues to explore ways to better align Ranked with ALGS competitive play.

Expanded advanced audio controls

Building on audio changes introduced in earlier seasons, Breach adds advanced audio customisation options. Players will be able to independently adjust Legend dialogue, ping dialogue, and announcer dialogue, offering more granular control over in-game sound.

EA says these updates are a direct response to community feedback and are designed to improve clarity without compromising situational awareness.

Bot Royale evolves

Bot Royale is also being updated in Breach. Matches will now include one to five human squads alongside a large number of updated Apex Bots. XP and challenge progression restrictions have been removed, although badges and stat progression remain disabled in this mode.

The mode has been rebalanced to be more challenging for low- and mid-skill players, while remaining a low-pressure option for learning the game or playing casually.

Seven-year anniversary rewards

To celebrate seven years of Apex Legends, EA is introducing a free anniversary rewards track. Players who log in and play on February 10 can unlock cosmetic items created by community artists and inspired by long-time Apex content creators.