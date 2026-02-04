Apple MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen could launch in late 2026: Details

Apple is also expected to introduce higher-end MacBook Pro models with M5 chips later this month, likely featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, along with a 16-inch variant.

According to the report, the redesigned MacBook Pro could arrive toward the end of 2026. Powered by the M6 chip, this model is expected to switch from mini-LED to an OLED touchscreen panel. As per the supply chain report cited by 9To5Mac, Samsung’s display division will manufacture these panels and could start deliveries in the final quarter of the year.

The report adds that Samsung Display plans to make OLED panels in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with shipments expected to reach up to two million units by year-end. However, while display production is said to be on track, some Apple-specific components are still being finalised, which could affect the exact launch timeline.

The new model is expected to go through a major redesign. Apart from adding support for touch interactions, the new OLED display panel could also replace the current notch design with a cutout for the FaceTime camera.

As per previous reports, Apple is planning to use a tandem OLED panel for the MacBook Pro, similar to the one found on the iPad Pro. This is expected to deliver higher contrast, improved colour accuracy, and better HDR performance.