Krafton India releases new BGMI redeem codes on Feb 02: How to win rewards
Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes, valid until February 28, 2026. One of the codes from today's list will offer players a chance to win the Female Racer set
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Krafton India has released a new set BGMI redeem codes on February 02, comprising 59 official redeem codes. These redeem codes grant access to a range of cosmetic in-game items, such as character costumes, weapon finishes, and other rewards, with the Female Racer set listed among the potential unlocks.
Krafton India clarified that all redemptions must be completed exclusively via BGMI’s official redemption website and cautioned that codes sourced from unofficial channels or used through unauthorised methods will be deemed invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes
- IEZCZH53F36AURX6
- IEZDZ673SM78CMB5
- IEZEZ4D6AKB88P4H
- IEZFZUKN4VEBPFKJ
- IEZGZ8SGN844RBVN
- IEZHZQCAB4W39X46
- IEZIZPGACJGBBAPJ
- IEZJZNJNHADS3CW9
- IEZKZAUQGU8JDXK7
- IEZLZ57V5P83UWDJ
- IEZMZRHR4QSQD5CA
- IEZNZX5QFNGPEHEN
- IEZOZFT96M7AP3SQ
- IEZPZVVXPHPSKRFA
- IEZQZTGGQNSVT4FS
- IEZRZU353TKG6NDM
- IEZVZFGC9KAPEVA3
- IEZTZ8T5XHS3QVT6
- IEZUZNRFXCS5E6QP
- IEZBAZ83JV6JFJUQ
- IEZBBZHE3RTVK5HG
- IEZBCZ3KQMAHDD9F
- IEZBDZUHW89TNBRD
- IEZBEZDDGTTWP8EE
- IEZBFZAR9SJEDKEJ
- IEZBGZEE9QW47KBG
- IEZBHZDMUET6SXEU
- IEZBIZKXR3ABCW8G
- IEZBJZA48M3PRG8T
- IEZBKZSAMAC6USRE
- IEZBLZSC53SXT9X8
- IEZBMZU5AXMADJEU
- IEZBNZT3UBTDFTRX
- IEZBOZWX6VCMQE5K
- IEZBPZ7CXXFBDNA3
- IEZBQZRBB65T4PFP
- IEZBRZ85RVBAK364
- IEZBVZU5B88BS7JE
- IEZBTZUJ3GQHV86M
- IEZBUZGNRCVVXDEX
- IEZCAZC9FBKN4GMD
- IEZCBZBQFKQ8E746
- IEZCCZ86R43HAHNC
- IEZCDZ7SE9XV6AQD
- IEZCEZDS8B8BHV49
- IEZCFZ6NVUGHG3V3
- IEZCGZ9VMFDWMRHT
- IEZCHZ4EEN88EGR9
- IEZCIZW754VPKJVV
- IEZCJZWDWRTCVJNA
- IEZCKZ7AFV9RFUMW
- IEZCLZ9ATUTKJWWS
- IEZCMZSPA8CQ3QDG
- IEZCNZPNF7K7K3KU
- IEZCOZR98XDU7XPH
- IEZCPZRKQV8JEH35
- IEZCQZ63UBCRV3CS
- IEZCRZJQ7NWT6H7W
- IEZCVZFVSDAVG4JM
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
More From This Section
Topics : Gaming online games online gaming Technology
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 10:44 AM IST