BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 9: How to unlock Tender Gift Stun grenade
Krafton India has issued a fresh set of BGMI redeem codes that will be valid until February 28, 2026. Among the newly released codes is one that lets players unlock the Tender Gift Stun grenadeAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
On January 9, Krafton India published 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, giving players access to a range of in-game cosmetic items such as outfits, weapon skins, and other visual add-ons. The Tender Gift Stun grenade is included as part of this batch.
Krafton has clarified that all rewards must be redeemed only through BGMI’s official redemption website. The company also noted that codes sourced from unofficial channels or redeemed outside the authorised platform will not be accepted.
BGMI official redeem codes
- HPZCZWG6BS9JD7EW
- HPZDZ76JHQFKBRFH
- HPZEZAN4P6XTGVAE
- HPZFZSG567RF5JEC
- HPZGZQG3BNQKWAPV
- HPZHZVTPAB9JD7AP
- HPZIZNT88KSRV55W
- HPZJZSCKAFJN5C7B
- HPZKZ5ASG95MNB9D
- HPZLZFU5TMXJCCUM
- HPZMZB9XHPXPVVX6
- HPZNZRJKQBWCCUAN
- HPZOZRKXMR68A5BU
- HPZPZ8JTGJKNUMMS
- HPZQZEJ65JWM8DTU
- HPZRZTWVXSSQCXGA
- HPZVZGTMNTK6BNMR
- HPZTZGD3AHFH5J5B
- HPZUZ9QKHCDGG6EM
- HPZBAZ9V5RVPUGT9
- HPZBBZA3F6BRJVPA
- HPZBCZKX78AEHF7G
- HPZBDZSUB7JMDQAA
- HPZBEZWJGRGC6TJN
- HPZBFZ7GVH6W3WMT
- HPZBGZBBX9SQABK6
- HPZBHZG4TTS6Q5CH
- HPZBIZCJQJE6WV89
- HPZBJZ4KRFR7KBJN
- HPZBKZHPKEU3CTW5
- HPZBLZXVS9SA6JVC
- HPZBMZQF6D7737E7
- HPZBNZ4GVT3WH5CH
- HPZBOZPXGJH9NBEP
- HPZBPZ6VC7RN7377
- HPZBQZGR4BVNPW7T
- HPZBRZPVV74MCAWS
- HPZBVZBTQMB9VWT6
- HPZBTZCMPDDK4NTN
- HPZBUZJM7N45J4QS
- HPZCAZH74CSUCASB
- HPZCBZVSVKKCHWN8
- HPZCCZQGQGND5UQS
- HPZCDZ98X8FJNCGX
- HPZCEZXS5Q8JQWMA
- HPZCFZD88AP6SEHJ
- HPZCGZT3THB75DEJ
- HPZCHZ97HG45MPG5
- HPZCIZHVPDK7PV3F
- HPZCJZB7SJMG75P5
- HPZCKZBVQG8VPMHB
- HPZCLZQSFFTTBRDS
- HPZCMZHVEPV466CE
- HPZCNZGGPGDTMCSB
- HPZCOZQ5WKWCHCQA
- HPZCPZS7SEPDDGV4
- HPZCQZQKE8M5A6FT
- HPZCRZF6F9FX6TDE
- HPZCVZ6NUJBNS863
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.