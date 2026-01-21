BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 21: How to claim Cobalt Storm backpack

Krafton India released a new set of redeem codes on January 21, issuing 59 official codes in total. These codes unlock various cosmetic items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other visual customisations, with the Cobalt Storm backpack being part of the collection.

Krafton has stated that all rewards must be claimed exclusively via BGMI's official redemption portal. It has also warned that codes obtained from unauthorised sources or redeemed through unofficial methods will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes:

HUZCZTQ8WWGNKF47

HUZDZ9PTKWK8BD8U

HUZEZJJMWB3PFCTT

HUZFZ59KU95SNB4C

HUZGZQ95W8KDT4GA

HUZHZUWBX5RRMK3H

HUZIZ6KW6UEPFTAQ

HUZJZV5T7KJWXSBR

HUZKZ6GEW9TUDCW3

HUZLZUEWC64747MC

HUZMZ3K7QM9J9EBP

HUZNZM3B9FTWWX7U

HUZOZW4SCKSUDMVD

HUZPZDS4W76UCS4N

HUZQZDD7MAVJXTUX

HUZRZDN8KBW95FGJ

HUZVZWWPX5QSRBD4

HUZTZGMGTNAFTTSP

HUZUZ6SFV77XVWU5

HUZBAZ9HTH7N6SSR

HUZBBZKA49T6W96V

HUZBCZN7MTP3VRP5

HUZBDZSTAQN5XWEN

HUZBEZX57N3H9JBC

HUZBFZMCC7PGPR9U

HUZBGZ7WP9PDD9RT

HUZBHZK5NUSJ4NRS

HUZBIZW6RQCTQCSR

HUZBJZ8DFCBTED3P

HUZBKZMWC63PXH4R

HUZBLZ4BX35CTPB4

HUZBMZ7GP4MX5BRP

HUZBNZAB5WRFC8CC

HUZBOZJ5NKDXVB5D

HUZBPZG3DNGGK8SS

HUZBQZQUX8HQKHSB

HUZBRZXPHRUMD7DP

HUZBVZVHDQ966RNB

HUZBTZ9DFKN77N6Q

HUZBUZ3JGCAWT93D

HUZCAZPD4FPMUKSW

HUZCBZCBDT7MVFG4

HUZCCZXTU57MFWSF

HUZCDZDN4U57AEEC

HUZCEZHTM4DN7U8J

HUZCFZC5QUWT9D5U

HUZCGZC3559T9RGR

HUZCHZGGV7XQQWN8

HUZCIZRWBXTWNW9U

HUZCJZKQG7TDGDVU

HUZCKZJGDQX8RATA

HUZCLZ8U7WFN8QG9

HUZCMZ8WNDVEDTC6

HUZCNZUPNMPHTJU3

HUZCOZTGQFPWN675

HUZCPZGSK3569EFD

HUZCQZAHA6XMUVPK

HUZCRZRMX3AQJTR4

HUZCVZHUG7GMHBV7

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.